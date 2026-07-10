Monport Launches GPro Vision MOPA Fiber Laser Series With Smart Vision Positioning, Color Marking and Auto Focus

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent automation is reshaping laser processing as businesses increasingly invest in advanced fiber laser solutions that improve precision, productivity, and workflow efficiency. Monport Laser today introduced the GPro Vision Split MOPA Fiber Laser Engraver, a new intelligent system designed for professional metal marking, engraving, and production applications.

Combining a high-resolution vision positioning system, auto focus, MOPA fiber laser technology for color marking, and high-speed engraving capabilities, the new laser engraver helps manufacturers and businesses streamline workflows while achieving exceptional accuracy and consistent results.

The GPro Vision series is available in four configurations — 50W Standard Fiber Laser, 60W, 100W and 200W MOPA fiber laser models — giving buyers a laser engraver and laser cutter platform that scales from detail engraving and color marking up to thin-metal cutting and deep 3D relief carving, depending on power output.

Camera-Guided Visual Positioning and Batch Engraving

At the center of the GPro Vision series is a 16MP HD camera that supports two core functions. The first, visual positioning, allows operators to place artwork directly onto a live image of the workpiece for accurate, what-you-see-is-what-you-get placement. The second, batch engraving, is compatible with a conveyor belt accessory, allowing the fiber laser machine to automatically detect and engrave a continuous stream of parts for production runs.

MOPA Fiber Laser Color Marking on Metal

Every GPro Vision model uses a MOPA fiber laser source, which enables color marking on stainless steel, copper and titanium — a capability not available on standard fiber laser engravers. The MOPA architecture also gives operators independent control over pulse width, which supports deeper engraving, 3D relief carving and finer surface finishing on metal parts.

Higher-wattage models extend that capability further. The 60W MOPA configuration, for example, is rated to cut brass up to 2.5mm thick, giving shops a single laser engraver and laser cutter platform for both metal marking and thin-metal cutting work.

Auto Focus and Industrial-Grade Precision

The GPro Vision fiber laser series includes automatic focus as a standard feature, reducing manual setup time between jobs and material changes. Combined with an industrial galvanometer and silicon mirror system, the machine is built to deliver engraving speeds up to 10,000mm/s, with the 200W MOPA model reaching up to 22,000mm/s.

Monport says the GPro Vision MOPA fiber laser engraver delivers engraving precision down to 0.01mm, allowing fine detail work such as jewelry marking, serial numbers and intricate 3D relief patterns. The company also notes that its working area is engineered to maintain consistent laser power across the full engraving zone, without the power attenuation toward the edges of the bed that can affect some competing fiber laser engravers.

Professional Software Compatibility

The GPro Vision Series is designed to integrate easily into existing production environments.

The system supports both Windows and macOS, while remaining fully compatible with LightBurn and SapphireMark software. Users can import numerous file formats, including BMP, JPG, PNG, SVG, DXF, PLT, G-Code, TIFF, GIF, and more, simplifying design preparation across multiple workflows.

Additional expandable accessories include rotary attachments for 360-degree engraving, conveyor belts for automated batch production, safety enclosures, and fume extraction systems.

Designed for Long-Term Performance

Powered by an industrial-grade MOPA laser source with an expected service life of up to 100,000 hours, the GPro Vision Fiber Laser Series is built for continuous professional use.

Available laser power options include:

50W Standard Fiber Laser

60W MOPA Fiber Laser

100W MOPA Fiber Laser

200W MOPA Fiber Laser

Each configuration is designed to accommodate different production requirements, allowing businesses to choose the right balance of engraving speed, cutting capability, and processing depth.

"The GPro Vision Series reflects Monport's commitment to making advanced laser technology more intelligent and more accessible," Monport CEO said. "By combining visual positioning, MOPA color marking, industrial precision, and automated workflows, we're helping customers improve productivity while expanding what's possible with a modern fiber laser."

The Monport GPro Vision Split MOPA Fiber Laser Engraver is now available through Monport Laser's official website.

About Monport Laser

Monport Laser is a global provider of professional laser engraving and cutting solutions for creators, manufacturers, educators, and businesses. Its expanding portfolio includes CO2, fiber, UV, and industrial laser systems designed to deliver precision, reliability, and innovation for applications ranging from product customization to industrial manufacturing.

Media Contact:

Monport Laser

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://monportlaser.com

SOURCE Monport Laser