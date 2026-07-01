Celebrate National Beef Tallow Day with Coast Packing Company and the Healthy Fats Coalition

Beef Tallow Day highlights the history, flavor and growing return of traditional animal fats

VERNON, Calif., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coast Packing Company, the leading supplier of animal fat shortenings in the Western United States, and the Healthy Fats Coalition are inviting consumers, chefs, restaurants and food lovers to celebrate National Beef Tallow Day on July 13.

Celebrate National Beef Tallow Day on July 13 with Coast Packing Company and the Healthy Fats Coalition. Discover the rich flavor, versatility, and return of this time-tested cooking fat.

Established in 2018 by the Healthy Fats Coalition, National Beef Tallow Day was created to spotlight traditional animal fats that have shaped cooking for generations. Timed to coincide with National French Fry Day, the observance celebrates Beef Tallow's role in flavor, frying performance, cooking heritage and more sustainable use of animal-based ingredients.

"National Beef Tallow Day is a chance to celebrate real flavor and reconnect consumers, chefs and operators with a cooking fat that has been trusted for generations," said Greg Hozinsky, Corporate Chef of Coast Packing Company. "From French fries and grilling to restaurant frying programs, Beef Tallow continues to earn renewed attention because it delivers both performance and taste."

To help mark the occasion, Coast Packing Company is rolling out several Beef Tallow-focused resources and activities throughout July, including its 13 Days of Tallow series, annual Beef Tallow French Fries Contest, Beef Tallow recipes, and National Grilling Month tips.

Consumers can also explore Coast's TasteMap, a growing directory of restaurants cooking with Beef Tallow and Lard, along with resources for bringing Beef Tallow into the home kitchen.

"As a company with more than 100 years of experience in traditional animal fats, Coast has long understood what Beef Tallow brings to the table: flavor, performance and a connection to how great food has been made for generations," said Eric R. Gustafson, CEO of Coast Packing Company, and a founding member of the Healthy Fats Coalition. "National Beef Tallow Day gives people an easy way to taste the difference for themselves."

Why Beef Tallow Matters

Beef Tallow is rendered fat from cattle, often made from parts that would otherwise be discarded, making it a sustainable choice. It contains no artificial ingredients and is rich in vitamins A, D, E, and K. After restaurants use it, beef tallow can even be recycled into renewable fuel, further reducing waste.

Foodservice Resources

Coast's recent consumer survey found that cooking oil plays a meaningful role in where many Americans choose to eat, underscoring the growing importance of flavor, transparency and ingredient quality in foodservice.

Operators interested in making the switch to Beef Tallow can explore Coast's Back to Tallow resources and use the company's Save with Beef Tallow cost calculator to compare usage, change frequency and potential savings.

To learn more about Beef Tallow, recipes, and restaurants using traditional animal fats, visit coastpacking.com or follow @coastpackingco.

About Coast Packing Company

Coast Packing Company, founded in 1922, is the leading supplier of animal fat shortenings in the Western United States and a trusted name in the food industry. Known for its commitment to quality and innovation, Coast Packing Company offers products that enhance flavor, texture, and authenticity in commercial and home cooking. With a focus on sustainability and promoting healthier food options, Coast Packing Company remains dedicated to blending traditional values with a modern approach. For more information, visit www.coastpacking.com.

About The Healthy Fats Coalition

The Healthy Fats Coalition is an educational initiative dedicated to promoting awareness and appreciation of traditional, minimally processed fats. The Coalition supports informed conversations about the role of healthy animal fats in cooking, food culture, and nutrition. Learn more at www.healthyfatscoalition.org.

CONTACT: Rochelle Srigley, [email protected]

SOURCE Coast Packing Company