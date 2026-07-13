Coast Packing Co. Launches 9th Annual #BeefTallowFrenchFries Contest, Celebrating Great Tasting French Fries Made the Natural Way

From restaurant gift cards to a home fryer kit, this year's prizes are worth the crunch

VERNON, Calif., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coast Packing Company, a leading supplier of beef tallow in the United States, is kicking off its 9th Annual #BeefTallowFrenchFries Contest. The contest is one of several ways Coast is marking National Beef Tallow Day and National French Fry Day this July, alongside its 13 Days of Tallow series and a collection of Beef Tallow recipes and cooking tips.

Coast Packing Company launches its 9th Annual #BeefTallowFrenchFries Contest on National Beef Tallow Day, July 13, 2026. French fry fans have a chance to win ultimate Fry-Day prizes, including restaurant gift cards, an at-home fry-making kit, and more. Enter by July 31, 2026.

The contest starts on Monday, July 13, and runs through Friday, July 31. Home cooks and restaurant fans alike have a chance to win—all it takes is one great photo of crispy, golden fries cooked in Beef Tallow.

National Beef Tallow Day was established in 2018 by the Healthy Fats Coalition to spotlight traditional natural animal fats. Known for giving fries rich flavor and a golden, satisfying crunch, Beef Tallow has long been a favorite cooking fat for frying.

How to Enter:

Follow @CoastPackingCo on Instagram or X. Post a photo of fries cooked in Beef Tallow, either homemade or from a favorite restaurant. Include the hashtag #BeefTallowFrenchFries and tag @CoastPackingCo in the post.

Winners will be announced on or around Wednesday, August 12, on Coast's website and social media channels.

This Year's Prizes:

1st Prize – The TasteMap Tallow Fry Tour (MSRP: $500). Named for Coast's TasteMap™, a growing directory of restaurants that cook with Beef Tallow and Lard, this prize includes gift cards to restaurants serving Beef Tallow fries, a Coast-branded tote bag, a Beef Tallow French Fries sticker pack, a printed "TasteMap Fry Tour" passport, and a Saucemoto Dip Clip. It's everything needed for a crispy, flavor-filled fry adventure!

Named for Coast's TasteMap™, a growing directory of restaurants that cook with Beef Tallow and Lard, this prize includes gift cards to restaurants serving Beef Tallow fries, a Coast-branded tote bag, a Beef Tallow French Fries sticker pack, a printed "TasteMap Fry Tour" passport, and a Saucemoto Dip Clip. It's everything needed for a crispy, flavor-filled fry adventure! 2nd Prize – Fry-Day Starter Kit (MSRP: $433). A De'Longhi Livenza Deep Fryer with EasyClean System, a Weston French Fry Cutter, Flavor King Blue Beef Tallow, and the cookbook Fries: 70 Crave-Worthy Recipes from Crispy Classic to Loaded Cheese. It's the ultimate setup for making restaurant-worthy fries at home!

A De'Longhi Livenza Deep Fryer with EasyClean System, a Weston French Fry Cutter, Flavor King Blue Beef Tallow, and the cookbook It's the ultimate setup for making restaurant-worthy fries at home! 3rd Prize – Fry-Day Glam Pack (MSRP: $372). A Stoney Clover Lane bag with a Fernando Frites bag charm, a Kate Spade "Happy Fry-Day" pendant, FATCO Calming Body Butta made with organic tallow, an NYX Jumbo Eye Pencil in "French Fries," and a three-pack of Heinz condiment-flavored lip balms. It's a playful mix of fry-inspired fashion, beauty, and self-care!

"This contest is one of our favorite ways to celebrate the flavor and versatility of Beef Tallow," said Greg Hozinsky, Corporate Chef at Coast Packing. "Every year, we see even more creative entries as Beef Tallow continues to grow in popularity. We can't wait to see this year's fries and how chefs and home cooks are bringing Beef Tallow back into everyday cooking."

No purchase necessary. Contest open to legal residents of the USA, 13 and older. Entries accepted from July 13 through July 31, 2026. Winners will be announced on Coast's website and social media channels on or around August 12, 2026.

For more information or to enter, visit coastpacking.com/beeftallowfrenchfriescontest.

About Coast Packing Company

Coast Packing Company, founded in 1922, is the leading supplier of animal fat shortenings in the Western United States and a trusted name in the food industry. Known for its commitment to quality and innovation, Coast Packing Company offers products that enhance flavor, texture, and authenticity in commercial and home cooking. With a focus on sustainability and promoting healthier food options, Coast Packing Company remains dedicated to blending traditional values with a modern approach. For more information, visit www.coastpacking.com.

SOURCE Coast Packing Company