Celebrate World Digestive Health Day With Gundry MD Bio Complete 3, A Unique Supplement That Is Redefining Gut Health Support

One of the First Supplements to Combine Prebiotics, Probiotics, and Postbiotics in One Daily Digestive Health Formula

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of World Digestive Health Day, Gundry MD® is spotlighting one of its most popular gut health supplements: Gundry MD Bio Complete 3™. Designed to support digestive health, gut microbiome balance, healthy digestion, energy levels, and regularity, Bio Complete 3 stands out as one of the first supplements to combine prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics into one comprehensive daily formula.†*

Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 is an advanced gut health and digestive support supplement designed to help support a healthier microbiome, smoother digestion, improved regularity, and overall digestive wellness.

As conversations around gut health, bloating, microbiome balance, digestive wellness, and immune support continue to grow worldwide, Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 has become a go-to supplement for individuals looking to improve digestion naturally and support overall wellness from the inside out.†*

Developed by renowned cardiothoracic surgeon and bestselling author Dr. Steven Gundry, the formula is designed to help nourish beneficial gut bacteria, support healthy bowel movements, reduce occasional bloating, and promote better nutrient absorption using clinically studied ingredients.†*

Unlike traditional digestive supplements that focus on only probiotics or fiber, Bio Complete 3 delivers a complete "three-pronged" gut health approach.

What Is Gundry MD Bio Complete 3?

Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 is an advanced gut health and digestive support supplement designed to help support a healthier microbiome, smoother digestion, improved regularity, and overall digestive wellness. Unlike traditional probiotic supplements that focus on only one aspect of gut health, Bio Complete 3 combines prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics into one comprehensive formula to support the digestive system from multiple angles. This daily supplement was created to help nourish beneficial gut bacteria, support the gut lining, improve nutrient absorption, and help reduce occasional bloating and digestive discomfort.†*

What Is the Difference Between Prebiotics, Probiotics, and Postbiotics?

Prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics each play a unique role in supporting digestive health and maintaining a healthy gut microbiome, but they work in very different ways.

Prebiotics are specialized types of fiber that act as food for beneficial gut bacteria. Instead of directly adding bacteria to the digestive system, prebiotics help nourish and support the healthy bacteria already living in the gut. This can help promote microbiome balance, digestive regularity, and overall gut wellness.

Probiotics are live beneficial bacteria that help support a healthier gut microbiome. These "good bacteria" may help maintain digestive balance, support immune health, improve regularity, and reduce occasional bloating or digestive discomfort. Probiotics are commonly found in fermented foods and dietary supplements.

Postbiotics are beneficial compounds created as probiotics break down fiber and nutrients during fermentation. One of the most important postbiotics is butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid that helps support gut lining integrity, digestive comfort, microbiome balance, and intestinal health. Postbiotics are becoming increasingly recognized as an important part of overall digestive wellness.

Together, prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics work synergistically to help support a healthier digestive system. Prebiotics help feed beneficial bacteria, probiotics help populate the gut with healthy microbes, and postbiotics help support the gut environment itself. This is why more consumers are now searching for comprehensive gut health supplements that contain all three components together.

Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 Real Reviews

"My digestion seems to be much better and I have more energy through out the day. I can see the difference when I don't have these on hand." - Constance (4/26)*

"have been taking Bio Complete 3 now for about 3 months and I am glad I tried it. I spent my 40's sorting through IBS and then my 50's with menopause. This product has calmed things down greatly for me." - Marla (4/26)*

"Since I started taking the Bio Complete 3 I've been having regular bowel movements and better digestion. The improvement was noticeable and I recommended it to my son, and now he also takes it and is enjoying the benefits of this supplement. I recommend you try it for yourself" - Elizabeth (4/26)*

"The first thing I noticed after taking Bio Complete 3 was the bloating had diminished. My energy level returned to normal and I felt much better. Thank you Dr. Gundry for making this excellent product that's proven to be so good for your digestive system!" - Tanya (4/26)*

What Are the Key Ingredients in Gundry MD Bio Complete 3?

Tributyrin (CoreBiome® Postbiotic) - Tributyrin is a powerful postbiotic compound designed to deliver butyrate, a beneficial short-chain fatty acid naturally produced in the gut. Butyrate plays an important role in supporting gut lining integrity, digestive balance, nutrient absorption, and microbiome health. By helping nourish the cells that line the digestive tract, tributyrin may help support digestive comfort, healthy inflammation response in the gut, and overall gastrointestinal wellness.*†

Sunfiber® (Prebiotic Fiber) - Sunfiber® is a clinically studied prebiotic fiber derived from guar beans that helps nourish and feed beneficial bacteria already living in the digestive tract. This gentle soluble fiber is known for supporting bowel regularity, digestive comfort, microbiome balance, and healthy digestion without the harsh side effects often associated with traditional fiber supplements. Sunfiber® may also help support feelings of fullness and overall gut microbiome diversity.*†

Bacillus Coagulans Probiotic Blend - Bacillus Coagulans is a shelf-stable probiotic strain formulated to survive harsh stomach acid and reach the intestines effectively. This beneficial probiotic helps support digestive balance, healthy gut flora, regular bowel movements, and overall microbiome support. It may also help reduce occasional gas and bloating while supporting immune and digestive health together.*†

Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 Ingredient Breakdown

Tributyrin (Postbiotic) Benefits *†

Helps support the intestinal lining and gut barrier integrity

Delivers butyrate, one of the most important postbiotic compounds for gut health

Supports a healthy digestive environment

May help improve digestive comfort after meals

Supports healthy inflammation response within the digestive tract

Helps support nutrient absorption and microbiome diversity

Sunfiber Prebiotic Benefits *†

Helps nourish beneficial bacteria already living in the gut

Supports smoother, more regular bowel movements

Gentle on digestion compared to harsher fiber supplements

May help support feelings of fullness and satiety

Dissolves easily and is typically well tolerated

Supports overall microbiome health

Bacillus Coagulans Probiotic Benefits *†

Helps replenish beneficial bacteria

Designed to survive harsh stomach acid

Supports healthy digestion and regularity

May help support occasional bloating relief

Helps maintain microbiome balance during stress or dietary changes

Supports immune and digestive function together

What Are the Overall Benefits of Gundry MD Bio Complete 3?

Supports Healthy Gut Microbiome Balance - Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 is designed to help nourish beneficial gut bacteria while supporting microbiome diversity, which plays a critical role in digestive health, immune function, nutrient absorption, and overall wellness.*†

Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 is designed to help nourish beneficial gut bacteria while supporting microbiome diversity, which plays a critical role in digestive health, immune function, nutrient absorption, and overall wellness.*† Helps Reduce Occasional Bloating and Digestive Discomfort - The combination of prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics may help support smoother digestion and reduce occasional bloating, gas, and feelings of digestive heaviness after meals.*†

The combination of prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics may help support smoother digestion and reduce occasional bloating, gas, and feelings of digestive heaviness after meals.*† Promotes Healthy Digestion and Regular Bowel Movements - With clinically studied prebiotic fiber and probiotic support, Bio Complete 3 may help support digestive regularity, bowel movement consistency, and improved digestive comfort on a daily basis.*†

With clinically studied prebiotic fiber and probiotic support, Bio Complete 3 may help support digestive regularity, bowel movement consistency, and improved digestive comfort on a daily basis.*† Supports Gut Lining and Intestinal Health - The postbiotic tributyrin delivers butyrate, an important compound known for helping support the gut lining and promoting a healthier digestive environment.*†

The postbiotic tributyrin delivers butyrate, an important compound known for helping support the gut lining and promoting a healthier digestive environment.*† Helps Support Nutrient Absorption - A healthier digestive tract and balanced microbiome may help the body better absorb essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients from food.*†

A healthier digestive tract and balanced microbiome may help the body better absorb essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients from food.*† Provides Comprehensive 3-in-1 Digestive Support - Unlike many digestive supplements that only contain probiotics or fiber, Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 combines prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics together in one convenient daily formula for more complete digestive wellness support.*†

Unlike many digestive supplements that only contain probiotics or fiber, Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 combines prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics together in one convenient daily formula for more complete digestive wellness support.*† Supports Daily Energy and Overall Wellness - Because digestive health and microbiome balance are closely connected to energy production and immune function, maintaining a healthier gut may help support overall vitality and daily wellness.*†

Because digestive health and microbiome balance are closely connected to energy production and immune function, maintaining a healthier gut may help support overall vitality and daily wellness.*† May Help Support Healthy Aging and Long-Term Wellness - Emerging research continues to highlight the importance of gut health for healthy aging, immune resilience, metabolism, and overall body function, making microbiome support increasingly important for long-term wellness routines.*†

Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 Ingredient Pros

One of the biggest advantages of Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 is that it offers a more comprehensive approach to digestive health than many traditional gut health supplements. Instead of focusing solely on probiotics, the formula combines prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics together to help support the microbiome from multiple angles. The inclusion of clinically studied ingredients like Sunfiber and tributyrin helps distinguish the product from basic probiotic formulas, while the shelf-stable Bacillus Coagulans strain is designed to survive stomach acid more effectively than many common probiotic strains. The formula also supports multiple digestive health goals at once, including gut lining support, bowel regularity, microbiome balance, nutrient absorption, and occasional bloating relief. For consumers looking for an all-in-one digestive wellness supplement, Bio Complete 3 provides a convenient daily solution without requiring multiple separate products.*†

Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 Ingredient Cons

While Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 contains several clinically studied ingredients designed to support digestive wellness, results can vary from person to person depending on factors such as diet, lifestyle, microbiome health, and consistency of use. Some individuals may not notice immediate results and may require several weeks of daily use before experiencing the full digestive health benefits. Additionally, because the formula uses premium ingredients and advanced gut health technologies, it may be priced higher than standard probiotic or fiber supplements on the market. Individuals with existing medical conditions, digestive disorders, or sensitivities should also consult a healthcare professional before beginning any new supplement routine.*†

What Makes Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 Different Than Other Products?

What sets Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 apart from many other digestive health supplements is its comprehensive "three-layer" approach to gut health support. While many probiotic supplements only focus on adding beneficial bacteria to the digestive tract, Bio Complete 3 also includes a prebiotic to help feed healthy bacteria and a postbiotic to help support the gut environment itself. This combination allows the formula to support digestive health before, during, and after the digestive process. Additionally, the inclusion of tributyrin, a butyrate-supporting postbiotic, helps support gut lining integrity and digestive balance in a way that many traditional probiotics do not. Combined with clinically studied Sunfiber® and a shelf-stable probiotic strain, Bio Complete 3 was designed to support microbiome diversity, digestive comfort, regularity, and overall gut wellness in one daily supplement.*†

Who Should Use Gundry MD Bio Complete 3?

Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 may be a beneficial option for adults looking to improve digestive health, support a healthier gut microbiome, and maintain better overall wellness. Because digestive health impacts everything from nutrient absorption to immune support and daily comfort, many individuals are now looking for comprehensive gut health supplements that go beyond traditional probiotics alone.*†

Bio Complete 3 may be especially appealing for individuals who:*†

Experience occasional bloating, gas, or digestive discomfort

Want support for bowel regularity and smoother digestion

Are looking for a daily microbiome support supplement

Want a supplement containing prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics together

Are interested in supporting gut lining health and nutrient absorption

Want a more advanced alternative to standard probiotic supplements

Are focused on healthy aging, digestive wellness, and overall vitality

Want convenient all-in-one digestive support without taking multiple products

As with any dietary supplement, individuals should consult their healthcare provider if they have specific medical concerns or digestive conditions.

Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 Suitable for People Following a Lectin-Free or Plant-Based Diet? Yes. Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 is designed to align with lectin-free and wellness-focused lifestyles, including Dr. Gundry's Plant Paradox Program. The formula is 100% lectin-free and made without sugar, soy, dairy, or artificial sweeteners, making it a popular choice for individuals looking for a cleaner daily gut health supplement. Because many digestive supplements contain unnecessary fillers, allergens, or artificial additives, Bio Complete 3 was formulated to provide comprehensive digestive support while maintaining high ingredient standards. Its clean-label approach makes it especially appealing for consumers searching for lectin-free supplements, plant-based digestive support, microbiome health supplements, and non-dairy probiotic alternatives.*†

Is Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 Quality Checked? Absolutely. Gundry MD places a strong emphasis on quality, purity, and ingredient integrity. Each batch of Bio Complete 3 undergoes testing to help verify potency and overall product quality. This rigorous testing process is designed to ensure that every bottle meets strict manufacturing and safety standards. By maintaining high-quality sourcing and testing practices, Gundry MD aims to provide consumers with a trusted digestive health supplement that delivers consistent support for gut health, microbiome balance, digestion, and overall wellness. This commitment to transparency and quality control helps distinguish Bio Complete 3 from many lower-quality probiotic and gut health supplements currently on the market.

Where Can You Buy Authentic Gundry MD Bio Complete 3? To ensure authenticity and product quality, consumers are encouraged to purchase Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 directly from trusted and authorized sources. Recommended sources include: The official Gundry MD website — the most secure and reliable source for authentic products Amazon — only when sold directly by the official Gundry MD Store and fulfilled by Amazon Consumers should avoid unauthorized third-party sellers on marketplaces such as Walmart, Etsy, or other unofficial websites, as these products may be counterfeit, expired, or improperly stored. Purchasing directly through Gundry MD also helps ensure eligibility for the company's 90-Day Money-Back Guarantee, subscription savings, bundle discounts, and exclusive promotions

Does Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 Work as a Gut Health Cleanse? Many consumers use Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 as part of a natural gut health cleanse and digestive reset routine. Unlike harsh detox products or short-term cleanses, Bio Complete 3 is designed to support long-term digestive wellness by helping rebalance the gut microbiome naturally.*† Its unique combination of prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics works together to:*† Support a healthier gut microbiome Promote digestive balance and regularity Help support gut lining integrity Encourage smoother digestion and nutrient absorption Support natural energy and overall wellness Help reduce occasional bloating and digestive discomfort Rather than relying on aggressive cleansing ingredients, Bio Complete 3 focuses on supporting the digestive system at the microbiome level, making it a more sustainable daily gut health support supplement for long-term wellness.*†

How Long Will It Take for Me To See Results After Using Gundry MD Bio Complete 3? Results from Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 may vary depending on factors such as diet, lifestyle, consistency of use, and overall gut health. Some users report noticing improvements in digestion, bowel regularity, reduced bloating, and daily energy levels within the first few days or weeks of use. However, because gut microbiome balance takes time, consistent daily use is important for achieving optimal results.*† According to Dr. Steven Gundry, Bio Complete 3 should ideally be taken consistently for at least 90 days to allow the prebiotic, probiotic, and postbiotic ingredients to fully support microbiome balance and digestive health. Many customer reviews mention experiencing smoother digestion, fewer cravings for unhealthy foods, improved regularity, and increased digestive comfort over time.**† For best results, Bio Complete 3 should be used daily as part of a healthy digestive wellness routine.

How Do I Use Gundry MD Bio Complete 3? Using Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 is simple and convenient. The recommended serving is two capsules daily taken with water. For optimal digestive health and microbiome support benefits, consistency is key. Many consumers choose to incorporate Bio Complete 3 into their daily gut health routine to help support:†* Healthy digestion Microbiome balance Reduced occasional bloating Regular bowel movements Daily digestive comfort Nutrient absorption and overall wellness As with any dietary supplement, users should follow the directions listed on the product label and consult a healthcare professional if they have specific medical concerns.

Where Can I Purchase Gundry MD Bio Complete 3? Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 is available for purchase through the official Gundry MD website. Purchasing directly from Gundry MD helps ensure product authenticity, access to the company's 90-day money-back guarantee, and eligibility for exclusive savings opportunities. Customers may also gain access to: Multi-bottle bundle discounts Subscription savings Limited-time promotions Official customer support Authentic product guarantees For safety, quality assurance, and peace of mind, consumers are encouraged to avoid unofficial third-party resellers and purchase directly from authorized Gundry MD sources whenever possible.



About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users through science-backed ingredients that support metabolism, sustain energy, promote smooth, easy digestion, and support a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful health-boosting nutrients like polyphenols. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include MCT Wellness, Total Restore, and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil. All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day purchase price guarantee (minus shipping) if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry was one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons before leaving his practice to pursue restorative medicine. Today, he is the founder and medical director of The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Montecito, California, where he has spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle. Steven Gundry, MD, is also the host of the top-ranked health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast, and the author of four New York Times best-selling books, including The Plant Paradox™, which details his famous lectin-free diet. For more information, visit drgundry.com, the Dr. Gundry YouTube channel, Dr Gundry en Español, and follow @drstevengundry on Instagram and TikTok.

✝ These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

*Individual results will vary. Users may have been compensated to share their honest experience.

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