Gundry MD® Daily Weight Advantage™ Named Best Weight Management Supplement of 2026 by NutraIngredients-USA

A Softgel Formula Built Around the Body's Own Fat-Signaling Hormones Earns Product of the Year Honors for Its Novel, Nature-Aligned Approach to Weight Management

LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gundry MD® is proud to announce that Daily Weight Advantage™ has been named the winner of the Weight Management Product of the Year award at the 2026 NutraIngredients-USA Awards—the nation's most prestigious supplement award body. The recognition places Daily Weight Advantage at the top of one of the most competitive categories in the supplement industry, ahead of a field of respected finalists, and affirms the science-first philosophy behind every Gundry MD formula.

Most weight-loss products try to override the body — suppressing appetite by force or revving up the nervous system with stimulants. Daily Weight Advantage takes the opposite route. It is designed to support the body's own production of key gut-signaling molecules, including cholecystokinin (CCK) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) — the same “fullness” and blood-sugar hormones your gut releases naturally after a satisfying meal.

Developed by renowned cardiothoracic surgeon and New York Times best-selling author of The Plant Paradox, Dr. Steven Gundry, Daily Weight Advantage is a daily softgel formulated to support healthy weight management from the inside out. Rather than relying on stimulants or harsh appetite suppressants, the formula is built around a simple but powerful idea that runs through Dr. Gundry's work: the body already knows how to manage its weight — it just needs the right signals.*†

What the Judges Said

The NutraIngredients-USA judging panel singled out Daily Weight Advantage for the intelligence of its design. In their comments, the judges praised the product for its "innovative yet intelligent approach to weight management, highlighting that it works by supporting the body's natural pathways." They went on to say: "Of note was the use of pine nut oil to naturally promote satiety as a distinctive feature, as well as the inclusion of OEA — recognized for its role in supporting healthy metabolism. Overall, they described the product as thoughtfully designed to enhance mechanisms the body already uses naturally."*†

That last phrase — enhancing the mechanisms the body already uses naturally — captures exactly what Dr. Gundry set out to do. As he often reminds readers, your metabolism, your hunger, and your fat storage are not random. They are governed by a constant conversation between your gut and your brain. Daily Weight Advantage was designed to join that conversation on your side.*†

How Daily Weight Advantage Works: Speaking Your Body's Language

Most weight-loss products try to override the body — suppressing appetite by force or revving up the nervous system with stimulants. Daily Weight Advantage takes the opposite route. It is designed to support the body's own production of key gut-signaling molecules, including cholecystokinin (CCK) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) — the same "fullness" and blood-sugar hormones your gut releases naturally after a satisfying meal. By helping activate these signals, the formula supports satiety, encourages the body to use stored fat more efficiently, and helps quiet the cravings that so often derail even the most disciplined eaters.*†

This mechanism sits at the heart of Dr. Gundry's most recent work. In The Gut-Brain Paradox and Gut Check, he makes the case that your hunger has, in his words, been "hijacked." The trillions of microbes living in your gut act as puppet masters, sending messages directly to your brain that dictate not only when you eat, but what you crave — often demanding the very sugar and processed foods that feed the wrong bugs and drive weight gain. Support the right signals, Dr. Gundry argues, and you take back the controls.

The Ingredients — and the Science Behind Them

Daily Weight Advantage combines five well-researched, trademark-quality ingredients, each chosen for a specific role in the body's natural weight-management pathways.

Pine Nut Oil Extract. The ingredient the judges called out by name. Pine nuts appear on Dr. Gundry's list of approved "friendly" foods, and their oil is prized for its ability to help stimulate the release of the body's own satiety hormones — the natural "I'm full" signal — so you feel satisfied with less. It is a fitting centerpiece for a formula built on cooperation rather than coercion.*†

OEA (Oleoylethanolamide). A lipid the body produces in the gut in response to dietary fat, OEA helps signal fullness and supports healthy fat metabolism through the PPAR pathway — the body's own "fat-burning" switch. The judges specifically recognized OEA for its role in supporting healthy metabolism, reflecting Dr. Gundry's consistent theme that the fats we eat are not the enemy; the right ones are messengers that tell the body how to behave.*†

Berberine. A plant compound Dr. Gundry has recommended across The Plant Paradox, The Longevity Paradox, and The Energy Paradox for its ability to help the body handle sugar and support healthy blood-sugar balance. In Gut Check, he explains a mechanism that fascinates him: berberine works in large part by improving the gut microbiome, repairing the gut wall, and supporting the immune system — the same root-cause approach that underlies all of his weight and metabolic advice.*†

Vitamin D3. More than a bone nutrient, Vitamin D plays a direct role in the gut. Dr. Gundry points to research showing that when Vitamin D–deficient women were given supplements, their microbiome diversity increased and their bacterial balance shifted away from what he calls the "obesity microbiome" and toward a healthier equilibrium — one more way this vitamin supports the foundation of healthy weight.*†

Omega-7. A monounsaturated fatty acid found in sources such as macadamia oil, which Dr. Gundry specifically identifies as a source of omega-7 on his approved-foods lists. It rounds out the formula's fat-signaling strategy, contributing to the family of beneficial fats Dr. Gundry considers essential to metabolic and overall health.*†

Together, these ingredients work not by fighting the body but by feeding its own systems the inputs they need — supporting satiety, blood-sugar balance, and efficient fat use through the pathways Dr. Gundry has spent his career studying.*†

Certified Clean, By Design

True to the Gundry MD standard, Daily Weight Advantage contains well-researched trademark ingredients and is certified gluten-free and certified vegan. It contains none of the lectins, hidden sugars, or artificial additives that Dr. Gundry warns can quietly sabotage both the gut and the waistline — making it a natural fit for anyone following the Plant Paradox program or simply seeking a cleaner path to a healthier weight.*†

A Different Way to Think About Weight

"Deep fat, in my opinion, is one of the worst health threats facing the average American," Dr. Gundry has said. His approach has never been about willpower or deprivation. It is about giving the body the right signals and letting biology do the rest. An award that recognizes a product for working with the body's natural mechanisms — rather than against them — is, in many ways, a recognition of that entire philosophy.*†

For Gundry MD, the honor reinforces a mission the company has pursued since its founding: to translate cutting-edge nutritional science into products that help people feel their best from the inside out.

Availability

Gundry MD Daily Weight Advantage is available exclusively through the official Gundry MD website at gundrymd.com. As with all Gundry MD products, purchases are backed by a 90-day money-back guarantee (minus shipping). For guaranteed authenticity and freshness, customers are encouraged to purchase directly from Gundry MD rather than from unauthorized third-party sellers.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users through science-backed ingredients that support metabolism, sustain energy, promote smooth, easy digestion, and support a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful health-boosting nutrients like polyphenols. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Bio Complete 3, MCT Wellness, Total Restore, and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil. All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day purchase price guarantee (minus shipping) if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry was one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons before leaving his practice to pursue restorative medicine. Today, he is the founder and medical director of The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Montecito, California, where he has spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle. Steven Gundry, MD, is also the host of the top-ranked health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast, and the author of four New York Times best-selling books, including The Plant Paradox™, which details his famous lectin-free diet. For more information, visit drgundry.com, the Dr. Gundry YouTube channel, Dr Gundry en Español, and follow @drstevengundry on Instagram and TikTok.

✝ These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

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