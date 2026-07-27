Celebrating America at 250: Chef's Table Curates a Cross-Country Collection of Recipes for its Debut Cookbook

Featuring recipes from America's most acclaimed chefs and celebrating 250 years of American cuisine

WASHINGTON, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than a decade of telling the stories of the world's greatest chefs, Chef's Table is opening an exciting new chapter. Today, the team behind the Emmy Award-winning Netflix series Chef's Table announces the launch of pre-orders for its first-ever cookbook: The American Table.

Created as the official cookbook for America's 250th birthday, The American Table features recipes and stories from the country's most celebrated chefs, celebrating 250 years of American cuisine through the people, traditions, and flavors that continue to shape it. The American Table will serve as a culinary time capsule of the United States.

Curated by the Chef's Table team alongside Jamila Robinson, editor-in-chief of Bon Appétit and Epicurious, The American Table explores American cuisine as a story of migration, memory, reinvention, and hospitality. Featuring recipes from some of the nation's most acclaimed chefs, the collection captures how America cooks today while preserving the flavors and stories shaping its future.

"American food is defined by a relentless spirit of reinvention and shared culture," said Justin Connor, President of Chef's Table Projects. "To mark America's 250th milestone, we are celebrating the extraordinary chefs and communities who are writing the next chapter of American cuisine. It's an honor to bring this vision to life by sharing this defining collection of nation-wide recipes in our new cookbook for you to experience at home."

"To cook in America is to speak a vibrant language of creativity and tradition," said Jamila Robinson, editor-in-chief of Bon Appétit and Epicurious. "This book reveals the beauty, brilliance, and diverse minds behind the country's most renowned kitchens."

Chef's Table fans and culinary enthusiasts can reserve their copies immediately. The American Table is available in hardcover. It retails for $75 and is available now for pre-order exclusively at shop.chefstable.com. The highly anticipated cookbook will be available this October.

About Chef's Table

Chef's Table premiered on Netflix in 2015 and has since become one of the defining documentary series of the streaming era. Created by David Gelb, the Emmy Award–winning production established a new standard for cinematic food storytelling, introducing global audiences to the artistry, discipline, and personal vision behind some of the world's most influential chefs. Through intimate, visually immersive portraits, the series has built an enduring presence within contemporary food culture. Now in its second decade, Chef's Table continues to evolve through strategic partnerships with industry-leading brands and the launch of Chef's Table: Talks, a podcast hosted by creator, David Gelb. For more information, visit chefstable.com.

SOURCE Chef's Table