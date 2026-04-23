Chef's Table and America250 Honor 250 Years of American Cuisine with Official Cookbook and Dinner Series

The America250 Cookbook and Americana Dinner Series pay tribute to the diversity, heritage and evolution of American food

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chef's Table, the brand behind the award-winning Netflix series, and America250, the national, nonpartisan organization charged by Congress to lead the commemoration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, today announced a first-of-its-kind collaboration highlighting the evolution of American cuisine. In celebration of America's 250th anniversary, the organizations will partner on the official America250 Cookbook and the Americana Dinner Series to honor the richness and diversity of American food and the landscapes and communities that shape it.

The America250 Cookbook will serve as a culinary time capsule of the United States. Curated by Chef's Table in partnership with Jamila Robinson, editor-in-chief of Bon Appétit, the collection features 250 bites as a portrait of American cuisine told through its icons, influences, and a shared passion for flavor. The print edition will be complemented by an immersive digital experience offering recipes, cooking tutorials, healthy eating tips, and exclusive content.

"The story of American cuisine is about exchange – cultures, ingredients, and ideas coming together in new ways," said Justin Connor, President of Chef's Table Projects. "We look forward to celebrating America's 250th birthday by amplifying the spirit of communities and chefs who define what American food looks like today. The scale of this project is humbling – we are excited to host incredible meals in some of America's epic National Parks and share our favorite American recipes for you to prepare at home."

"American food is a tapestry of people, flavors and cultures," said Jamila Robinson, editor-in-chief of Bon Appétit. "This project will show the beauty, complexity and continuing evolution of our cuisine."

Extending beyond the page, the Americana Dinner Series will bring this celebration to life through a groundbreaking dining experience set in some of America's most breathtaking national parks. The series will feature nine exclusive, one-night-only dining experiences for up to 250 guests each, where leading chefs will create menus inspired by local ingredients, terrains, and stories. The series will culminate in a final dinner in Washington, D.C., honoring the spirit of conservation, community, and American culinary excellence.

"America's Semiquincentennial is a moment to recognize the many threads that make up our national identity," said Jen Condon, Executive Vice President at America250. "Food is one of the most immediate and relatable ways to experience that – grounded in place, shaped by culture, and shared across generations. This partnership with Chef's Table brings those stories to life in a way people can truly connect with."

The Americana Dinner Series will run from August through November, and the America250 Cookbook will be released this September. For more information on these initiatives, visit chefstable.com. To learn more about America250 and its national commemorative efforts, visit America250.org.

About Chef's Table

Chef's Table premiered on Netflix in 2015 and has since become one of the defining documentary series of the streaming era. Created by David Gelb, the Emmy Award–winning production established a new standard for cinematic food storytelling, introducing global audiences to the artistry, discipline, and personal vision behind some of the world's most influential chefs. Through intimate, visually immersive portraits, the series has built an enduring presence within contemporary food culture. Now in its second decade, Chef's Table continues to evolve through strategic partnerships with industry-leading brands and the launch of Chef's Table: Talks, a podcast hosted by creator, David Gelb. For more information, visit chefstable.com.

About America250

America250 is the national nonpartisan initiative working to engage every American in celebrating and commemorating the Semiquincentennial, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. It is spearheaded by the congressionally-appointed U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission and its sole-supporting nonprofit organization, America250.org, Inc., together known as America250. This multi-year effort kicked off with America's Invitation on July 4, 2023: a national public engagement campaign inviting all Americans to share their stories and their hopes and dreams for the future of this country. Leading up to July 4, 2026, America250 is working to provide opportunities for all Americans to pause and reflect on our nation's past, honor the contributions of all Americans, and look to the future we want to create for the next generation and beyond. To learn more, visit America250.org, and follow us on X, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Chef's Table