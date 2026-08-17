Celebree School Celebrates Opening of 50th Franchise Location, Marking Major Growth Milestone

This Significant Achievement Underscores Growing Demand for High-Quality Early Childhood Education

BALTIMORE, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebree School, a top early childhood education franchise brand, has reached a significant milestone with the opening of its 50th franchise location. The new Celebree School of Marietta at Shallowford in Georgia, owned by franchisees Rajesh and Jyoti Solanki, represents the brand's continued momentum and reinforces the growing opportunity for entrepreneurs seeking to invest in a purpose-driven business.

The Marietta school is the third Celebree School to open in the Atlanta market, further expanding the brand's presence in one of the country's fastest-growing metropolitan areas.

This Significant Achievement Underscores Growing Demand for High-Quality Early Childhood Education Post this

"Opening our 50th franchise location is an exciting milestone that reflects the strength of the Celebree School franchise opportunity and the incredible owners who bring our mission to life in their communities," said Richard Huffman, Founder and CEO of Celebree School. "As more families seek high-quality early childhood education, we're continuing to grow alongside passionate entrepreneurs who want to make a meaningful impact while building successful businesses. Rajesh and Jyoti embody everything we look for in franchise owners, and we're thrilled to welcome them to the Celebree family."

Meet the Owners Behind the Milestone Location

For the Solankis, opening their first Celebree School is the culmination of years of professional experience, shared values, and a passion for serving children and families.

Jyoti Solanki brings more than a decade of experience in early childhood education, having served as a kindergarten teacher, assistant director, and education director. Holding a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Delhi University and a diploma in Early Childhood Education, she has dedicated her career to creating nurturing learning environments that foster children's academic, social, and emotional development. Her leadership experience includes mentoring educators, elevating classroom quality, and helping children build a strong foundation for lifelong success.

Rajesh Solanki complements Jyoti's educational expertise with more than 20 years of business leadership experience. A graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology with an MBA from Georgia State University, he has built a successful career in sales leadership, specializing in strategic planning, team development, and organizational growth.

Together, the couple brings a unique combination of educational excellence and business acumen to their new school.

"After spending years building our careers and raising our family in the Atlanta area, we wanted to invest in something that would make a lasting difference in our community," said Jyoti Solanki. "Celebree School's commitment to children, families, and educators aligned perfectly with our values, and we're excited to create a place where every child feels supported, inspired, and prepared for the future."

The Solankis moved to the United States in 2001 with their daughter, Ayushi, and have since built their lives in metro Atlanta while raising their two children, Ayushi and Arnav. Their journey reflects a longstanding commitment to education, personal growth, and community involvement – values that naturally led them to franchise with Celebree School.

Continued Brand Growth Drives Franchisee Interest

The opening of the 50th franchise location marks another milestone in Celebree School's strategic expansion as the brand continues to attract entrepreneurs looking to enter the resilient early childhood education industry with a proven franchise system. Through comprehensive training, operational support, and a mission-centered culture, Celebree School empowers franchise owners to build thriving businesses while making a meaningful impact in the communities they serve.

Prospects are taking note of the business opportunity, as Celebree School's Franchise Disclosure Document reports $2.26M AUV for company-operated schools open and operating throughout 2025**. Recently, Celebree introduced a 0% royalty incentive for new franchise owners*.

"As we celebrate our 50th franchise location, we're equally excited about what's ahead," said Huffman. "This milestone is just the beginning as we continue expanding into new markets with franchise partners who are passionate about changing lives through early childhood education."

For more information about Celebree School franchise opportunities, please visit https://franchise.celebree.com/.

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. In 2024, Celebree School's founder, Richard Huffman, launched a new parent company called Huffman Family Brands, merging Celebree affiliated concepts under one multi-brand company structure. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

*This is not an offer to sell a franchise. An offer can be made only by means of a Franchise Disclosure Document that has been registered and approved by the appropriate agency in your state, if your state requires such registration.

**Based on annual financial performance results for the 26 Company-Operated Schools across Maryland and Delaware that were considered "mature" and that were operated by our affiliates that were open and operating throughout 2025. A mature school is defined as a School that has been open for at least 24 months. This information is presented in Item 19 of our April 2026 Franchise Disclosure Document along with additional financial performance data related to the performance of our outlets. If you purchase a franchise, your results may differ from the represented performance. We can't guarantee the success of any franchise and you must accept the risk of not doing as well.

SOURCE Celebree School