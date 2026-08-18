Celebree School of Thorndale Welcomes New Owners with Nearly Four Decades of Brand Experience

After Years Supporting Schools Across the Franchise System, the Ownership Team Brings its Expertise Directly to the Thorndale Community

THORNDALE, Pa., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education offering infant and toddler care, preschool, and summer camp programs, is excited to announce new ownership of Celebree School of Thorndale. The school will now be owned and operated by Wayne Viener, Mason Viener, and Kelly Washington – an ownership group whose combined history with Celebree spans nearly four decades.

Celebree School is dedicated to preparing children for kindergarten and beyond while fostering lifelong learning. Post this Celebree School of Thorndale owned and operated by Wayne Viener, Mason Viener, and Kelly Washington – an ownership group whose combined history with Celebree spans nearly four decades.

While new to franchise ownership, the team is deeply rooted in the Celebree organization. Washington has dedicated 19 years to Celebree, serving as a teacher, school director, licensing specialist, franchise business consultant, and now franchise owner – making her involvement a unique reflection of Celebree's mission to Grow People Big and Small ®. Wayne Viener and his son, Mason, have supported Celebree for more than 10 years, providing technology and business solutions to every school across the franchise system. As Chief Information Officer in his role, Wayne has dedicated support across Huffman Family Brands. Mason, has grown up professionally alongside the brand, specializing in technology rollout, adoption, and business intelligence across the Celebree system.

The ownership team's connection to the Philadelphia region makes this transition especially meaningful. Personally, they have deep family roots in the area, including several family businesses across the region. Professionally, they have firsthand experience supporting schools throughout the market, including helping open locations across the area and working alongside educators, franchisees, and families before the Thorndale school first welcomed students.

"As someone who has spent nearly my entire career with Celebree, becoming a franchise owner feels like a natural next step," said Washington, co-owner of Celebree School of Thorndale. "I've had the privilege of supporting schools from so many different perspectives, and now I'm excited to work directly with the children, families, and educators in Thorndale as a business owner to continue delivering the exceptional experience that defines the Celebree Promise."

The new ownership group plans to maintain the current management team during the transition, providing continuity for families while building upon the school's strong foundation. As parents themselves, the owners share a commitment to creating a nurturing environment where every child feels safe, supported, and inspired to learn.

"For more than a decade, our family has helped support every Celebree School behind the scenes through technology," said Mason Viener, co-owner. "Now, we're excited to be even more connected to the mission by serving families directly. We know this community, we know this school, and we're committed to helping it continue to thrive."

The transition also represents a unique milestone for the brand, highlighting the strength of Celebree's culture and the opportunities it creates for people who have helped build the organization to become franchise owners themselves.

"Our owners embody what makes Celebree special," said Richard Huffman, Founder and CEO of Celebree School. "Their longstanding commitment to our schools, their deep understanding of our mission, and their passion for serving families make them exceptional franchise owners. They have helped shape the Celebree experience for years, and I'm excited to see them continue that work as owners of Celebree School of Thorndale."

Celebree School believes success in early childhood education is built on a combination of a strong curriculum and meaningful relationships with children, families, and educators. Every Celebree School is dedicated to preparing children for kindergarten and beyond while fostering confidence, compassion, and lifelong learning.

Celebree School of Thorndale is open Monday – Friday from 6:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. For more information on Celebree School of Thorndale, please visit https://www.celebree.com/thorndale-pa/ or call (610)-314-7012.

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. In 2024, Celebree School's founder, Richard Huffman, launched a new parent company called Huffman Family Brands, merging Celebree affiliated concepts under one multi-brand company structure. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Celebree School