Celera Semiconductor Announces the Closing of a $30M Series B Financing Round

— Funds will accelerate AI design automation platform and customer projects —

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Celera Semiconductor, the leading analog IC supplier using AI to slash the cost and time to develop and supply analog ICs, today announced it had closed $30M of Series B financing. The round was fully funded by Maverick Silicon, Celera's largest investor.

"Celera has made significant progress in the last two years," said Patrick Brockett, CEO of Celera Semiconductor. "We recently acquired Silicon Gate, a world class product development and design automation team in Portugal. We are rapidly expanding that team."

"We have also enhanced Celera's design and AI leadership in California, expanding the power management applications we can address," said Dr. Helen Song, CTO of Celera Semiconductor. "Furthermore, this funding will accelerate our design automation roadmap."

"Celera is creating a new and highly efficient option to source custom analog designs," said Kenneth Safar, Managing Director at Maverick Silicon. "Every system has critical analog content, and sourcing those products has created schedule challenges for many customers. Celera is providing a way to remove these barriers. We believe the impact will be substantial."

About Celera Semiconductor

Celera Semiconductor is redefining the future of analog IC design. Using software acceleration based on its patented Nesto™ technology – the industry's first library of digital twins of analog functions. Celera Semiconductor is the first to offer full-custom or standard products in a fraction of the time of traditional semiconductor companies. Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, Celera partners with world-class supply chain players to deliver high-performance, cost-efficient analog solutions at unprecedented speed. Maverick Silicon is the major investor in Celera.

For more information, visit www.celerasemi.com

About Maverick Silicon

Maverick Silicon is an investment adviser focused on private semiconductor growth companies and related opportunities. This includes a focus on companies designing or producing chips, hardware, software or processes that accelerate or enable the performance of the broader infrastructure stack underlying artificial intelligence. Maverick Silicon is a division of Maverick Capital, a global $10B asset manager.

For more information, visit www.mavericksilicon.com/

SOURCE Celera Semiconductor