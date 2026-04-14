Celera Semiconductor Appoints Industry Veteran Jeff Sexton as Vice President of Worldwide Sales

— Expanded management team will support growing worldwide customer base —

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Celera Semiconductor, the leading analog IC supplier using AI to slash the cost and time to develop and supply analog ICs, today announced the appointment of Jeff Sexton as vice president of Worldwide Sales.

"We are very pleased to welcome Jeff to Celera to lead our global sales team," said Patrick Brockett, CEO of Celera Semiconductor. "Jeff is an accomplished leader with a proven track record of building excellent analog sales organizations and high-performance go-to-market strategies that resonate with global customers."

Sexton's career spans over three decades, beginning in electronic systems design after earning his BSEE from Wright State University. He transitioned into sales as a field applications engineer and subsequently held increasingly senior sales leadership positions at National Semiconductor, QuickLogic, Cypress Semiconductor, and ams OSRAM. Most recently, he served as the VP of Americas Sales at Renesas.

"Celera is the most exciting supplier in the analog semiconductor business today," said Sexton. "Our AI-driven, end-to-end development platform is opening significant new business opportunities by enabling customers to secure the exact analog circuits they need without compromising on cost, quality, or performance. Celera will reshape this industry, and I look forward to driving the execution necessary to fully realize that ambition."

About Celera Semiconductor

Celera Semiconductor is redefining the future of analog IC design. Using software acceleration based on its patented Nesto™ technology – the industry's first library of digital twins of analog functions. Celera Semiconductor is the first to offer full-custom or standard products in a fraction of the time of traditional semiconductor companies. Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, Celera partners with world-class supply chain players to deliver high-performance, cost-efficient analog solutions at unprecedented speed. Maverick Silicon is the major investor in Celera.

For more information, visit www.celerasemi.com

About Maverick Silicon

Maverick Silicon is an investment adviser focused on private semiconductor growth companies and related opportunities. This includes a focus on companies designing or producing chips, hardware, software or processes that accelerate or enable the performance of the broader infrastructure stack underlying artificial intelligence. Maverick Silicon is a division of Maverick Capital, a global $10B asset manager.

For more information, visit www.mavericksilicon.com/

SOURCE Celera Semiconductor