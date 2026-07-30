Celink CEO Marion McDougall Receives 2026 ALFN Industry Achievement Award

LANSING, Mich., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Celink, the nation's leading reverse mortgage subservicer, is proud to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Marion McDougall, has been awarded the recipient of the 2026 ALFN Industry Achievement Award, presented by the American Legal & Financial Network. McDougall was recognized during the ALFN ANSWERS conference recently held in Carlsbad, CA. The award honors individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and lasting contributions to the mortgage servicing industry and the ALFN community.

McDougall has spent more than three decades serving the mortgage industry and has played a key role in advancing reverse mortgage servicing through operational excellence, technology innovation, and a commitment to improved client and borrower outcomes. Under her leadership, Celink has become the nation's leading reverse mortgage subservicer and trusted partner to many of the industry's largest players.

"I am deeply grateful to ALFN for this recognition and thankful to the many colleagues, clients, and industry partners who have been part of this journey", McDougall stated. "The mortgage industry is built on relationships, collaboration, and service, and I have been fortunate to work alongside outstanding professionals who are committed to helping homeowners and advancing the industry."

About Celink

Celink has been the nation's leading subservicer of reverse mortgages for the past two decades and is the subservicer of choice for the nation's largest reverse mortgage lenders. Celink is a Ginnie Mae-approved Participation Agent and Subcontract Servicer for the HMBS program, a Morningstar DBRS approved servicer, as well as a Moody's approved servicer of reverse mortgages ("SQ2" rating). Celink utilizes an innovative servicing platform, ReverseServ Elite, which is fully scalable and supports numerous proprietary reverse mortgage products in addition to the HUD HECM program. For more information, visit www.celink.com.

SOURCE Celink