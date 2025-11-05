Celink's CIO Dyakin Selected as 2025 Tech Trendsetter

LANSING, Mich., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Celink, the nation's leading reverse mortgage subservicer, is proud to announce that its Chief Information Officer, Sergey Dyakin, has been recognized as a 2025 HousingWire Tech Trendsetter, an award honoring the most impactful and innovative technology leaders.

The Tech Trendsetters Award celebrates forward-thinking technology leaders transforming the mortgage and real estate industries. Dyakin's selection reflects his pivotal role in reshaping Celink into a technology and data-driven enterprise, with a relentless focus on improving borrower experience and loan outcomes through advanced digital solutions.

Dyakin has spearheaded Celink's enterprise-wide AI strategy, integrating artificial intelligence across servicing operations, customer support, and applications development. Utilizing AI-driven call center enhancements and proprietary system integrations, Celink has reduced call times and empowered customer service agents to deliver personalized borrower experiences.

"Sergey's recognition as a Tech Trendsetter is a testament to his vision, execution, and unwavering commitment to innovation," said Marion McDougall, CEO of Celink. "His leadership continues to position Celink at the forefront of mortgage servicing and mortgage technology."

Dyakin added, "This award reflects the incredible work of our teams and our shared mission to deliver technology that truly makes a difference in the lives of our clients' borrowers."

Celink has been the nation's leading subservicer of reverse mortgages for the past two decades and is the subservicer of choice for the nation's largest reverse mortgage lenders. Celink is a Ginnie Mae-approved Participation Agent and Subcontract Servicer for the HMBS program, a Morningstar DBRS approved servicer, as well as a Moody's approved servicer of reverse mortgages ("SQ2" rating). Celink utilizes an innovative servicing platform, ReverseServ Elite, which is fully scalable and supports numerous proprietary reverse mortgage products in addition to the HUD HECM program. For more information, visit www.celink.com.

