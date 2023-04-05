Cell Counting Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Thermo Fisher, Merck, PerkinElmer, Bio-Rad Laboratories & Danaher

DUBLIN, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Counting Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell counting market grew from $9.07 billion in 2022 to $9.76 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The cell counting market is expected to grow to $13.04 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.5%.



North America was the largest region in the cell counting market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the cell counting market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing prevalence of cancer amongst the global population is the major factor expected to drive the growth of the cell counting market. Changing lifestyle and eating habits, and non-maintaining of healthy body weight is the reason for chronic diseases and other chronic infections have the risk factors for cancer. Cancer is caused by various factors such as smoking, radiation, viruses, cancer-causing chemicals (carcinogens), obesity, hormones, chronic inflammation, and a lack of exercise. The growing population and exposure to the infection lead to chronic diseases.

The need for cell counting increases as there is an increase in the prevalence of cancer. For example, according to the American Cancer Society, 1.8 million new cancer cases were diagnosed in 2020, and 606,520 cancer deaths occurred in the United States. Whereas in 2021, it has been estimated as 1.9 million new cancer cases diagnosed and 608,570 cancer deaths in the US show increasing growth in chronic diseases in the country. Therefore, the growing prevalence of cancer amongst the global population drives the growth of the cell counting market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the cell counting market. The key players operating in the cell counting market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position in the market. The innovative solutions of next-generation information management focus on improving patient care.

This discovery should increase the capabilities that can help improve efficiency within the hospital laboratory or network with the help of data visualization and analysis software. For instance, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., a US-based developer and manufacturer of specialized technological products for life science research and clinical diagnostics launched TC20 Automated Cell Counter, an advanced cell counter with innovative auto-focus technology and a sophisticated cell-counting algorithm. It offers accurate mammalian cell counting in less than 30 seconds.



In March 2020, Danaher Corporation, a US-based science & technology company acquired the Biopharma business from General Electric Company's Life Sciences division for an amount of $21.4 billion. With this acquisition, Danaher wants to solve complex challenges and improve the quality of life around the world. GE is a US-based conglomerate company whose Life Sciences division consists of process chromatography hardware and consumables, cell culture media, single-use technologies, development instrumentation and consumables, and service.



The countries covered in the cell counting market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



1) By Consumables And Accessories: Media, Sera And Reagents; Assay Kits; Microplates; Accessories; Other Consumables

2) By Product: Spectrophotometers; Single-Mode Readers; Multi-Mode Readers; Cell Counters; Automated Cell Counters; Hemocytometers; Manual Cell Counters; Flow Cytometers; Hematology Analyzers

3) By Application: Research Applications; Clinical And Diagnostic Applications; Industrial Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals And Diagnostic; Research Institutions; Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies; Other End-Users



