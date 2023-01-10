Cell culture market size to increase by USD 17.74 billion; North America to contribute 39% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cell Culture Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 17.74 billion between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 11.3%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cell Culture Market 2023-2027

By region, the global cell culture market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World. North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The vendors operating in the region are making significant investments in new manufacturing facilities. This coupled with the rising number of cancer cases is driving the growth of the cell culture market in North America. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The cell culture market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Agilent Technologies Inc. - The company offers cell culture products such as Seahorse XF cell culture plates.

- The company offers cell culture products such as Seahorse XF cell culture plates. Becton Dickinson and Co. - The company offers cell culture products such as BD BACTEC Peds Plus medium and BD BACTEC Lytic Anaerobic medium.

- The company offers cell culture products such as BD BACTEC Peds Plus medium and BD BACTEC Lytic Anaerobic medium. Bio Techne Corp. - The company offers cell culture products such as New ExCellerate iPSC Expansion Medium.

- The company offers cell culture products such as New ExCellerate iPSC Expansion Medium. CLS Cell Lines Service GmbH - The company offers cell culture products such as 3T3-Swiss albino growing culture.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increase in infectious diseases, growing demand for biopharmaceuticals, and high growth potential from emerging regions. However, the high cost of equipment is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is segmented into consumables and equipment. The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World. North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

The 3D cell culture market size is expected to increase by USD 1.28 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.69%. The increase in infectious diseases is notably driving the 3D cell culture market growth, although factors such as high cost of equipment may impede the market growth.

The cell culture media and reagents market size is expected to increase by USD 2.26 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.03%. The advancements in the life science industry is notably driving the cell culture media and reagents market growth, although factors such as lack of skilled personnel may impede the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this cell culture market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the cell culture market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World.

, , , and Rest of World. A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cell culture market vendors.

Cell Culture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 169 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 17.74 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.61 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Avantor Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Techne Corp., CLS Cell Lines Service GmbH, Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., Eppendorf AG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp, General Electric Co., InvivoGen, LABGENE Scientific SA, Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG, PromoCell GmbH, Sartorius AG, Sartorius CellGenix GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and ZenBio Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global cell culture market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global cell culture market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Consumables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Consumables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Consumables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Consumables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Consumables - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Pharma and biotech companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Pharma and biotech companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Pharma and biotech companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Pharma and biotech companies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Pharma and biotech companies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Research and academic Institutes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Research and academic Institutes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Research and academic Institutes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Research and academic Institutes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Research and academic Institutes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 83: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 112: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Exhibit 117: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 118: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 119: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

and Co. - Key news

Exhibit 120: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 121: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

12.5 Bio Techne Corp.

Exhibit 122: Bio Techne Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Bio Techne Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Bio Techne Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 125: Bio Techne Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Bio Techne Corp. - Segment focus

12.6 CLS Cell Lines Service GmbH

Exhibit 127: CLS Cell Lines Service GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 128: CLS Cell Lines Service GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: CLS Cell Lines Service GmbH - Key offerings

12.7 Corning Inc.

Exhibit 130: Corning Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Corning Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Corning Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 133: Corning Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Corning Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Danaher Corp.

Exhibit 135: Danaher Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Danaher Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Danaher Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 138: Danaher Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Danaher Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 Eppendorf AG

Exhibit 140: Eppendorf AG - Overview



Exhibit 141: Eppendorf AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Eppendorf AG - Key news



Exhibit 143: Eppendorf AG - Key offerings

12.10 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp

Exhibit 144: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp - Overview



Exhibit 145: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp - Business segments



Exhibit 146: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp - Segment focus

12.11 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 148: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 149: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 151: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.12 InvivoGen

Exhibit 153: InvivoGen - Overview



Exhibit 154: InvivoGen - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: InvivoGen - Key offerings

12.13 LABGENE Scientific SA

Exhibit 156: LABGENE Scientific SA - Overview



Exhibit 157: LABGENE Scientific SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: LABGENE Scientific SA - Key offerings

12.14 Lonza Group Ltd.

Exhibit 159: Lonza Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Lonza Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Lonza Group Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 162: Lonza Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Lonza Group Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 164: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 165: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Merck KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 167: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

12.16 Sartorius CellGenix GmbH

Exhibit 169: Sartorius CellGenix GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 170: Sartorius CellGenix GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: Sartorius CellGenix GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 172: Sartorius CellGenix GmbH - Key offerings

12.17 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 173: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 174: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 175: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 176: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 178: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 179: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 180: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 181: Research methodology



Exhibit 182: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 183: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 184: List of abbreviations

