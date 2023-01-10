Cell culture market size to increase by USD 17.74 billion; North America to contribute 39% of market growth - Technavio

Jan 10, 2023, 12:30 ET
The Cell Culture Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 17.74 billion between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 11.3%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.
Regional Analysis
By region, the global cell culture market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World. North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The vendors operating in the region are making significant investments in new manufacturing facilities. This coupled with the rising number of cancer cases is driving the growth of the cell culture market in North America.
Company Profiles
The cell culture market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
- Agilent Technologies Inc. - The company offers cell culture products such as Seahorse XF cell culture plates.
- Becton Dickinson and Co. - The company offers cell culture products such as BD BACTEC Peds Plus medium and BD BACTEC Lytic Anaerobic medium.
- Bio Techne Corp. - The company offers cell culture products such as New ExCellerate iPSC Expansion Medium.
- CLS Cell Lines Service GmbH - The company offers cell culture products such as 3T3-Swiss albino growing culture.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the increase in infectious diseases, growing demand for biopharmaceuticals, and high growth potential from emerging regions. However, the high cost of equipment is hindering the market growth.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others.
Market Segmentation
- By product, the market is segmented into consumables and equipment. The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.
- By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World. North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.
Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies.
What are the key data covered in this cell culture market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the cell culture market and its contribution to the parent market.
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
- Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World.
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cell culture market vendors.
|
Cell Culture Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
169
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.3%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 17.74 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
10.61
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 39%
|
Key countries
|
US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Agilent Technologies Inc., Avantor Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Techne Corp., CLS Cell Lines Service GmbH, Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., Eppendorf AG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp, General Electric Co., InvivoGen, LABGENE Scientific SA, Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG, PromoCell GmbH, Sartorius AG, Sartorius CellGenix GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and ZenBio Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Share this article