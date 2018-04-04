Cell Harvesting Market, 2023 - Major Players are PerkinElmer, Brandel, TOMTEC, Cox Scientific, Connectorate, ADSTEC and Terumo

The global cell harvesting market is expected to reach USD 324.5 Million by 2023 from USD 213.8 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.7%.

Cell harvesting is the process of harvesting cells from the culture media during upstream and downstream bioprocessing. Cell harvesters are used extensively for the cell harvesting process and are compatible with a wide range of assays. Rising investments in regenerative medicine and cell-based research, growth of the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, and increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases are the major driving factors for this market.

The cell harvesting market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end user. The cell harvesting market based on application is segmented into research institutes, biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies, and other end users. The biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018. The growth in this segment is primarily attributed to high prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide and the increasing R&D activities to develop new products across the globe.

Based on type, the cell harvesting market is segmented into manual and automated cell harvesters. The manual cell harvesters segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to their ease of use and low price as compared to automated harvesters.

Cell Harvesting Market



By region, the cell harvesting market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe; however, the APAC region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing private and government funding for stem cell research in this region and growing expansion of key market players in emerging Asian countries are some of the factors driving the APAC market.

The growing use of single-use bioprocessing containers is expected to hinder the growth of this market in the coming years.

PerkinElmer (US), Brandel (US), TOMTEC (US), Cox Scientific (UK), Connectorate (Switzerland), ADSTEC (Japan), and Terumo BCT (a part of Terumo Corporation) (Japan) are the major players in this market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.2 Research Data

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.5 Research Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Cell Harvesters: Market Overview

4.2 Asia Pacific Cell Harvesting Market, By Application and Country

4.3 Geographic Snapshot of the Market

4.4 Market, By Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Investments in Regenerative Medicine and Cell-Based Research

5.2.1.2 Growth of the Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Industry

5.2.1.3 Increasing Incidence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Growing Use of Single-Use Bioprocessing Containers

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies



6 Cell Harvesting Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Manual Cell Harvesters

6.3 Automated Cell Harvesters



7 Cell Harvesting Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Biopharmaceutical Application

7.3 Stem Cell Research

7.4 Other Applications



8 Cell Harvesting Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Companies

8.3 Research Institutes

8.4 Other End Users



9 Cell Harvesting Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Ranking of Key Players

10.3 Competitive Scenario



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Perkinelmer

11.2 Tomtec

11.3 Brandel (Biomedical Research and Development Laboratories)

11.4 COX Scientific

11.5 Connectorate

11.6 Scinomix

11.7 Sartorius

11.8 ADS Biotec (A Subsidiary of Adstec)

11.9 General Electric

11.10 Terumo Bct (A Subsidiary of Terumo Corporation)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4xlm9l/cell_harvesting?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cell-harvesting-market-2023---major-players-are-perkinelmer-brandel-tomtec-cox-scientific-connectorate-adstec-and-terumo-300624425.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

