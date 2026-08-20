Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) Securities Investigation Notice - Levi & Korsinsky

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) shares sold off after Q2 2026 annual recurring revenue of approximately $507.8 million came in below analyst consensus and the Company's own guidance; Cellebrite lowered its full year outlook in accord; Levi & Korsinsky is investigating.

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLBT) shareholders took losses when the stock declined following the Company's Q2 2026 results, which showed ARR of roughly $507.8 million, shy of street estimates and the Company's own projected $510 million floor. Cellebrite additionally reduced its full-year 2026 ARR and revenue forecasts. If you lost money on CLBT, you are encouraged to submit your CLBT loss information now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The reaction was driven by the numbers. Alongside the Q2 report, Cellebrite issued Q3 revenue guidance below consensus and cut its full-year 2026 top-line and ARR targets. Notably, ARR projections that had been reaffirmed just one quarter before dropped from $567-$573 million, representing growth of 18%-19%, down to $550-$560 million, representing growth of only 14%-16%. Notably, the Company missed ARR projections for the second quarter of $510-513 million by roughly $2.2-$5.2 million, representing only a portion of the total guidance reduction. Various independent financial sources identified the guidance reduction as the central reason for the selloff.

Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of CLBT investors. Shareholders who purchased Cellebrite DI securities and suffered a loss may have their CLBT losses reviewed at no cost, or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the CLBT Investigation

Q: How much did CLBT stock drop?A: Shares declined over 30% by midday trading after the Company reported Q2 2026 revenue of approximately $131.1 million, below consensus; ARR of $507.8 million, below company guidance; and lowered its full-year 2026 ARR and revenue guidance while issuing a below-consensus Q3 outlook. Investors who purchased shares and suffered losses may be eligible to seek recovery.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns whether Cellebrite DI Ltd. made materially false or misleading statements regarding its 2026 ARR and revenue growth expectations and Inseyets conversion trends. When the Company reduced its full-year 2026 outlook, the stock price declined.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the CLBT investigation?A: Investors who purchased CLBT stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do CLBT investors need to do right now?A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate?A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my CLBT shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought CLBT and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in any resulting action, these matters are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States?A: U.S. securities fraud investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP