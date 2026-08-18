CellPay and AKKO Bring One-Tap Device Protection to 20,000+ Prepaid Retail Locations Nationwide

A first for prepaid and cash-preferred customers, who can now add affordable device coverage where they already pay, opening a new attach-revenue line for dealers

STAFFORD, Texas and NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CellPay, a payments platform trusted by prepaid and cash-preferred shoppers across 20,000 retail locations nationwide, and AKKO, a device protection provider rated 4.8 on Google and 4.7 on Trustpilot, today launched device protection within the CellPay platform. The integration allows customers to buy device protection in a single transaction — with no separate enrollment and no credit check — at any location in the network.

For millions of prepaid and cash-preferred consumers, affordable device protection has rarely been available at the counter where they already pay for service. Many of these customers cannot easily absorb a sudden repair bill, yet they rely on their phone every day. The integration puts low-cost, month-to-month coverage within reach at the point of top-up, giving customers peace of mind on the device they depend on most, at a price built for their budget.

For the dealers and master agents in CellPay's network, protection becomes a new revenue stream inside a transaction they already run. Coverage takes seconds to add in the same flow customers use to top up or activate, creating margin and another reason to visit the counter, with nothing new to build.

Adding protection is simple. Inside the CellPay portal, a customer picks their carrier and plan, adds AKKO protection, and pays. Coverage can be added whenever a customer asks for it or during a device activation. AKKO's plans cover accidental damage, theft, and breakdown, backed by onshore US support and a nationwide repair network.

"We've worked closely with our partners at AKKO to create easy access to device protection for consumers. It is also a new revenue stream for our retailers without any extra work. That's a win for everyone in our network," said John Lim, Chief Operations Officer of CellPay.

"We built AKKO so any partner can offer protection without building anything themselves. CellPay switched it on across 20,000 storefronts, turning one integration into new recurring revenue for thousands of dealers and real peace of mind for millions of customers. Everyone in the chain wins," said Eric Schneider, co-CEO of AKKO.

The capability is live now inside CellPay. Both companies will show it in action at the All Wireless & Prepaid Expo, August 18 to 19, 2026, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, at booths 206 and 208. Dealers and master agents can sign up to offer AKKO protection through CellPay at cellpay.net/become-a-location, or contact the AKKO partnerships team at [email protected].

About CellPay

CellPay (Zulie Ventures Inc.) is a Stafford, Texas-based payments platform founded in 2016, serving retailers nationwide with prepaid wireless, bill payment, gift cards, and prepaid card products. Ranked No. 5 on the Inc. 5000 in 2020, CellPay has processed over $1 billion in lifetime transaction volume for 5.9 million consumers. Learn more at getcellpay.com.

About AKKO

AKKO is embedded device protection built for the wireless channel. Partners integrate once through an API-first connection, then offer coverage spanning new, used, and BYOD devices under one SKU and one claim path. AKKO handles underwriting, compliance, claims, and 24/7 US-based support, backed by a leading global insurer, licensed in all 50 states and Canada, with same-day claims, an NPS of 74, a 4.7-star Trustpilot rating across 736 reviews, and a 4.8-star Google rating across 608 reviews.

Media contacts

CellPay: Maulik Parikh, [email protected], 818-523-5122

AKKO: Alex De Young, [email protected], 415-272-4399

SOURCE AKKO