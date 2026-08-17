Celsius Holdings (CELH) Securities Investigation Notice - Levi & Korsinsky

Celsius Holdings reported second-quarter revenue of $817.9 million — a shortfall of more than $50 million against Wall Street consensus — and the stock sold off sharply. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating on behalf of CELH investors who lost money.

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A revenue shortfall of as much as $70 million against analyst consensus sent Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) shares sharply lower after the Company posted second-quarter revenue of $817.9 million versus estimates of over $870 million. Shareholders who lost money on CELH are encouraged to submit their losses for review now before the investigation advances. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The miss was not confined to the top line. Adjusted earnings per share came in below consensus. Revenue from the core Celsius brand declined approximately 11.7% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA fell 12% year-over-year.

By segment, Alani Nu growth only partially offset the core-brand deterioration, and Rockstar contributed less favorable momentum. Management attributed the core Celsius weakness to promotional activity, inventory rebalancing, softer club-channel sales, SKU rationalization, and delayed innovation, and indicated the Celsius brand could remain weak in the third quarter before "get[ting] back to growth in 2027."

If you purchased Celsius Holdings shares and suffered a loss, click here to submit your information. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the CELH Investigation

Q: How much did CELH stock drop? A: Shares fell $5.38, or about 18.46% to close at approximately $23.77 per share on August 6, 2026. Investors who purchased shares and suffered losses may be eligible to seek a recovery.

Q: Which statements are being investigated? A: The investigation concerns whether Celsius Holdings made materially false or misleading statements regarding the performance and trajectory of its core Celsius brand, the anticipated timeline of its ongoing optimization project, and its reported margins. When the Company disclosed second-quarter results that missed analyst expectations, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the CELH investigation? A: Investors who purchased CELH stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do CELH investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my CELH shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought CELH and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis -- no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP