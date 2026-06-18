CenExel Appoints Bethany Sensenig as Chief Financial Officer

DRAPER, Utah, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CenExel, a leading, wholly owned clinical research site network, announced today the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of its new Chief Financial Officer & Head of Strategy, Bethany Sensenig.

Sensenig will oversee CenExel's financial strategy, planning and accounting functions as CFO. She has almost three decades of experience as a biopharmaceutical executive with extensive leadership spanning finance, corporate strategy, and operations.

Having held senior leadership roles across both commercial-stage and clinical-stage organizations, Sensenig has been instrumental in driving growth, optimizing financial performance and advancing strategic initiatives. Most recently, she served as CFO and Head of Operations at Radius Health, where she played a key role in scaling the PE-backed business and leading commercial and financial growth.

The appointment of Sensenig follows a string of new additions to the team in 2026, including notably Sy Pretorius as Chief Executive Officer in May. These moves are strategic efforts of the company continuing to invest in its leadership and ultimately work towards being the largest site network of scale in the U.S.

"Ms. Sensenig joining our team reflects our continued investment in the people and infrastructure needed to support sponsors, investigators, and patients," said Sy Pretorius, CEO of CenExel. "As the clinical research landscape continues to evolve, Bethany will play a critical role in ensuring CenExel remains at the forefront of innovation, quality, and growth.

About CenExel

CenExel is a leading, wholly owned clinical research site network dedicated to supporting the life sciences industry in discovering and developing life-changing therapies.

CenExel provides unparalleled research support in the design and execution of complex clinical trials, leveraging scientific expertise, world-class Principal Investigators, advanced patient engagement strategies, premium data, and integrated operational excellence.

Located across multiple major metro areas, CenExel's Centers of Excellence sites have conducted thousands of studies with precision, accuracy, and speed. The company's unwavering commitment to quality, the patient experience, and client success ensures successful clinical development outcomes.

CenExel's expertise and execution capabilities help pharmaceutical and biotech companies gain deeper insights into diseases, accelerating clinical development to deliver innovative treatments and improve global patient outcomes. To learn more visit www.cenexelresearch.com

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SOURCE CenExel Clinical Research