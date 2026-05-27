CenExel highlights industry-leading capabilities amid growing FDA momentum advancing psychedelic clinical research

DRAPER, Utah, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The FDA recently announced it is shifting regulatory attention and investment for emerging psychedelic-based therapeutics treating mental health conditions. CenExel Clinical Research is answering this push with expansion to support psychedelic clinical trials targeting conditions including depression, PTSD, anxiety, addiction, and other neuropsychiatric disorders.

As interest in psychedelic therapies accelerates across the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, sponsors and CROs are increasingly looking for experienced clinical research partners capable of managing the specialized operational and patient care demands that these studies require. Through its nationwide network of Centers of Excellence, CenExel has continued to invest in the infrastructure, training, operational processes, and experienced staff needed to support complex psychedelic clinical research.

"Psychedelic therapies represent one of the most promising emerging areas in investigational treatments for population mental health," said Alex Kelman, PhD, Psychedelic Facilitator for CenExel. "Given the substantial unmet need across so many mental health conditions, bringing rigorous scientific attention to these approaches is a genuine public health priority."

Sponsors already look to CenExel as an experienced clinical research partner who can manage the unique operational, scientific, and patient-care requirements associated with these studies as sites across its network are already equipped with the dedicated infrastructure, staff and experienced principal investigators.

Several CenExel locations feature purpose-built psychedelic treatment environments designed to support pre-dose sessions, post-dose sessions, extended dosing sessions, patient comfort, safety monitoring, and sponsor oversight. One CenExel site alone has conducted more than 400 cumulative Schedule I dosing sessions involving compounds like LSD, 5-MeO-DMT, psilocybin, psilocin, and DMT, demonstrating active, real world operational experience supporting these highly specialized studies.

CenExel's capabilities supporting psychedelic clinical trials include:

Extensive experience conducting complex CNS and behavioral health studies

Access to specialized patient populations across multiple indications

Highly trained investigators and site staff experienced in neuropsychiatric research

Dedicated treatment rooms equipped with AV designed to execute and monitor complex trials during psychedelic dosing visits

Centralized recruitment, patient retention, and operational support services

Nationwide scalability through CenExel's network of research sites

Inspection ready operational models supporting both early and late phase psychedelic programs

Psychedelic clinical trials require a differentiated approach compared to traditional pharmaceutical studies. CenExel's operational framework is designed to help sponsors navigate these complexities while maintaining accurate data collection and patient care. CenExel's operational metrics and capabilities reinforce a clear message that they are actively conducting psychedelic research at scale today, while continuing to evaluate how to expand services to support these complex studies.

"As interest from regulators, sponsors, clinicians, and patients continues to increase, it's critical that clinical trials are conducted with scientific rigor, operational excellence, and a strong focus on patient safety and experience," said Kelman. "CenExel has built the therapeutic expertise, site capabilities, and patient engagement infrastructure needed to help advance this important area of research."

About CenExel

CenExel is a leading, wholly owned clinical research site network dedicated to supporting the life sciences industry in discovering and developing life-changing therapies.

CenExel provides unparalleled research support in the design and execution of complex clinical trials, leveraging scientific expertise, world-class Principal Investigators, advanced patient engagement strategies, premium data, and integrated operational excellence.

Located across multiple major metro areas, CenExel's Centers of Excellence sites have conducted thousands of studies with precision, accuracy, and speed. The company's unwavering commitment to quality, the patient experience, and client success ensures successful clinical development outcomes.

CenExel's expertise and execution capabilities help pharmaceutical and biotech companies gain deeper insights into diseases, accelerating clinical development to deliver innovative treatments and improve global patient outcomes. To learn more visit www.cenexelresearch.com

Media Contact:

George Protopapadakis

Public Relations Consultant

[email protected]

786.200.7918

SOURCE CenExel Clinical Research