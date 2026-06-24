CENSAI deepens market insights with Resimplifi data

ARLINGTON, Va., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CENSAI, powered by Rushmore Labs, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Resimplifi, a trusted provider of verified commercial real estate (CRE) listings and property data. Through this collaboration, the CENSAI platform will integrate Resimplifi's extensive database of over a million active and off-market commercial property listings.

CENSAI is known for its granular migration data and mover demographics. In recent years, the company has bolstered its offering with additional datasets, including multifamily property data and rent pricing, to deliver an end-to-end view of real estate markets. With the integration of Resimplifi's data, users will now have access to commercial listings sourced and updated from over 6,000 CRE brokerage websites and organizations, further enriching market insights and empowering decision-makers.

"We jumped at the opportunity to integrate Resimplifi's meticulously researched and continuously verified listings into our platform," said Devin Boesen, CENSAI's director of population and migration products. "When you combine detailed CRE listings with population growth signals, you can identify which commercial properties are located in up-and-coming trade areas. This is invaluable for investors, landlords, brokers, and developers looking to make smart moves."

The addition of commercial listings is the latest step in CENSAI's evolution into a single, powerful tool that supports a variety of use cases spanning site selection, deal underwriting, urban planning, targeted marketing, and more.

"We're excited to bring Resimplifi's verified commercial real estate listings to CENSAI and its customers," said Henry Moore, founder and CEO of Resimplifi. "As a data provider, we prioritize delivering trustworthy and updated property information to our partners. By combining our listings with CENSAI's powerful migration analytics, CRE professionals gain a complete and accurate market picture grounded in both supply and demand."

CENSAI offers a free 7-day trial of its platform, which provides full access to mover demographics, migration analytics, property data, and forecasting capabilities.

About CENSAI

CENSAl empowers organizations to make smarter investment decisions based on the most precise population intelligence available. Featuring demographic and migration data on over 270 million U.S. adults, CENSAI supports growth strategies across hedge funds, capital markets, construction, and marketing agencies to identify and engage strategically targeted audiences. CENSAI is powered by Rushmore Labs, which brings more than 10 years of experience pioneering data solutions. Learn more at censaianalytics.com.

About Resimplifi

Resimplifi is a data and technology provider focused on the commercial real estate and economic development industries. Featuring validated and enriched CRE data, Resimplifi's comprehensive database encompasses over a million active and off-market commercial property listings sourced from thousands of trusted brokerages and organizations nationwide. Learn more at resimplifi.com.

SOURCE Rushmore Labs