CENSAI partners with Dwellsy IQ to enhance multifamily investment decisions

ARLINGTON, Va., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CENSAI, powered by Rushmore Labs, has announced a new partnership with Dwellsy and its data platform, Dwellsy IQ. Through this collaboration, the CENSAI platform incorporates Dwellsy IQ's extensive rental listing data to enhance investment decisions in the multifamily market.

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While CENSAI's population intelligence reveals who renters are and where they are moving, Dwellsy IQ provides real-time visibility into what renters are paying across listings nationwide. Combined, these insights offer a clear, precise view of rental market demand and multifamily property performance.

"We're excited to integrate Dwellsy IQ's premier data with our own," said Devin Boesen, director of population and migration products at CENSAI. "Customers now have a single access point for trusted migration trends, mover demographics, and rental pricing. The CENSAI platform shows investors not only where opportunities exist, but how to act on them."

Dwellsy operates the largest residential rental listing marketplace in the U.S., with more than 17 million single-family and multifamily unit listings. Because listings on the platform are free for landlords, the dataset captures rental prices across a wide range of properties without the luxury bias often seen on paid-listing platforms.

"Dwellsy IQ was built to bring transparency and accuracy to rental market data," said Jonas Bordo, CEO and cofounder of Dwellsy. "This partnership extends that mission by helping real estate professionals access reliable, real-time insights. Better data leads to better decisions and, ultimately, a more efficient housing market."

Powered by Dwellsy IQ data, the CENSAI platform supports goals across the lifecycle of a real estate investment deal.

Improving due diligence for site selection

Building confidence in market underwriting

Creating more accurate rent proformas and NOI models

Optimizing asset management using market price, renter demographics, and migration forecasts

CENSAI offers real estate professionals a free 7-day trial to explore the platform's capabilities.

About CENSAI

CENSAl, powered by Rushmore Labs, empowers organizations to make smarter investment decisions based on the most precise population intelligence available. Featuring demographic and migration data on over 270 million U.S. adults, CENSAI supports growth strategies across hedge funds, capital markets, construction, and marketing agencies to identify and engage strategically targeted audiences. CENSAI is powered by Rushmore Labs, which brings more than 10 years of experience pioneering data solutions. Learn more at censaianalytics.com.

About Dwellsy IQ

Dwellsy IQ is the leading source of rental housing market data in the U.S., built on more than 17 million units listed from over 25,000 property managers and over 30 integrations from property management systems. Powered by accurate, first-party data collected directly from the source, Dwellsy IQ delivers the rental intelligence behind market analysis, product development, and investment planning nationwide. Learn more at iq.dwellsy.com.

SOURCE Rushmore Labs