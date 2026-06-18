Censys Expands Into Security Operations with Internet Intelligence-Powered Workflows

As AI-assisted attacks increase in speed and scale, security teams must operationalize real-time Internet intelligence to stay ahead.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Censys, the authority for Internet intelligence, today announced its expansion into security operations, enabling organizations to operationalize Censys Internet intelligence across security workflows.

This expansion builds on a series of innovations introduced by Censys over the past year, including risk scoring, adversary intelligence, AI-powered workflows, integrations across leading SIEM, SOAR, and threat intelligence platforms, and the new Censys Enrichment API.

Censys expands into Security Operations, bringing Internet Intelligence directly into security workflows. Post this

Security Operations Needs More Than Internal Visibility

For years, organizations have invested heavily in SIEM, EDR, cloud security, identity, and threat intelligence solutions to understand what is happening inside their environments. While these systems remain essential, security teams often rely on external intelligence that is incomplete, stale, or lacks the accuracy needed to confidently assess risk and prioritize response. Organizations increasingly need real-time intelligence about the Internet infrastructure behind threats to validate risk, prioritize response, and make effective security decisions.

Censys closes this gap with accurate, real-time, and comprehensive Internet intelligence. Built on the Censys Internet Map, the industry's most comprehensive and continuously updated view of global Internet infrastructure, Censys provides actionable, evidence-based context about the infrastructure behind threats.

"Security teams are under increasing pressure to investigate more alerts, respond faster, and make decisions with limited context," said Chris Riordan, CTO, RavenTek. "Real-time intelligence about the infrastructure behind threats helps analysts quickly determine whether activity represents meaningful risk or can be safely deprioritized. Bringing that context directly into security workflows helps teams make faster decisions and respond more effectively to modern threats."

Power Every Security Operations Workflow with Internet Intelligence

Organizations can now operationalize Internet intelligence at scale across alert triage, investigations, and threat hunting through the new Censys Enrichment API. By bringing real-time Internet context directly into security workflows, organizations can enrich every alert, not just the ones analysts have time to investigate manually.

Security teams are already using Censys Internet intelligence to identify emerging threats, including a previously undocumented Russian remote access framework that combined credential phishing, keylogging, and RDP hijacking techniques into a novel attack chain; emerging AI infrastructure exposed on the public Internet; and Internet-connected critical infrastructure during periods of heightened geopolitical activity. These insights have helped Censys customers proactively defend against emerging threats through earlier visibility into the infrastructure behind them.

"Internet intelligence is a critical component of modern security operations and AI-driven security decisions," said Zakir Durumeric, Founder and CEO of Censys. "As attacks become faster, more automated, and more dynamic, security teams need real-time intelligence they can trust and act on. The next few years of security operations will be defined by how effectively defenders can automate security decisions, which requires understanding not only internal infrastructure but the Internet infrastructure that adversaries are leveraging."

About Censys

Censys is the authority for Internet intelligence and insights. Delivering the most comprehensive, accurate, and up-to-date global map of Internet infrastructure, Censys enables security teams to enrich every decision with real-time external context. Global governments, Fortune 500 companies, and security providers around the world trust Censys to uncover risks faster, investigate threats more effectively, and prevent breaches before they happen.

Learn more at censys.com.

SOURCE Censys