Censys Delivers Record First Half 2026 Growth as AI-Driven Demand for Internet Intelligence Accelerates

Company expands the Censys Platform for modern security operations, strengthens its partner ecosystem, and extends its global reach.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Censys, the authority in Internet intelligence and insights, today announced record first half 2026 growth, reflecting growing enterprise adoption of Internet intelligence as organizations accelerate security modernization and deploy AI-enabled security workflows.

Key first half 2026 highlights include:

400% growth in $1M+ ARR customers and 115% growth in Censys Platform customers. Post this

400% growth in customers generating more than $1 million in ARR

115% growth in Censys Platform customers

106% growth in Censys Adversary Investigations customers

115% ARR growth in Asia-Pacific and 82% in EMEA

186% growth in partner-sourced bookings

As AI-enabled attacks accelerate, organizations require comprehensive, accurate, and real-time visibility into Internet infrastructure to keep pace with the speed of modern threats and build effective automated workflows. Enterprises are turning to the Censys Platform to operationalize Internet intelligence across security operations, accelerating triage and investigations, managing exposure, and proactively reducing cyber risk. Adoption of the Censys Platform across security operations and AI-enabled workflows grew 115% during the first half of 2026, while customers expanding into Censys Adversary Investigations capabilities for threat hunting, cyber threat intelligence (CTI), and advanced investigations increased 106%. This momentum also contributed to 400% year-over-year growth in customers generating more than $1 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), demonstrating the value enterprises realize from Censys across critical security operations workflows.

"AI is automating every stage of the attack lifecycle, fundamentally changing the speed and scale at which adversaries operate," said Sarah Ashburn, Chief Revenue Officer at Censys. "Customers and partners alike are expanding beyond detection alone by operationalizing accurate, real-time Internet intelligence across security operations to accelerate triage and investigations, mitigate exposures, and proactively defend against adversaries."

Global Expansion

Censys continued to accelerate its international expansion during the first half of 2026. Annual recurring revenue (ARR) grew 115% in Asia-Pacific and 82% in EMEA, driven by increasing demand from enterprises and governments for real-time Internet intelligence. To support this growth, Censys expanded into the Middle East and Japan to meet growing regional demand.

"Japanese organizations are facing increasingly sophisticated and automated cyber threats, making accurate internet intelligence essential to modern security operations," said Yuki Shirogai, CEO of Anchor Technologies, Japan. "Organizations across Japan are increasingly relying on Censys to strengthen exposure management, accelerate threat investigations, and improve security operations. We are pleased to see Censys establishing a local presence, and we look forward to working together to support organizations across the country."

Today, Censys employees based in 13 countries support enterprises and governments across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific, serving customers in 46 countries worldwide.

Growing Partner Ecosystem

During the first half of 2026, Censys expanded its global partner ecosystem, surpassing 200 partners worldwide, including more than 100 channel partners across 46 countries, while partner-sourced bookings grew 186%.

This growth was driven by new strategic partnerships, expanded technology integrations, and continued investment in Censys' global channel ecosystem. Censys announced its first strategic partnership with Tanium to combine Internet intelligence with endpoint visibility and accelerate continuous exposure management and risk remediation. The company also expanded its Technology Alliance Program with new partnerships across leading AI SOC, threat intelligence, and security operations platforms. Technology partners including Abstract, Cyware, EclecticIQ, and Swimlane released new integrations with Censys that bring Internet intelligence directly into existing security workflows.

"Censys sees adversary infrastructure better than anyone, and we built that intelligence into how our AI investigates," said Colby DeRodeff, CEO and co-founder, Abstract. "Abstract's AI layer pulls Censys context into triage automatically, so the case is enriched before an analyst opens it. The verdict comes faster because the picture is already assembled."

Expanding the Censys Platform

During the first half of 2026, Censys expanded the Censys Platform with new Internet intelligence capabilities. Highlights include:

Expanding the Censys Internet Map with DNS intelligence, broader protocol coverage, significant scanning infrastructure investments, and new scanners for emerging Internet technologies, including AI services such as exposed MCP and Ollama servers.

with DNS intelligence, broader protocol coverage, significant scanning infrastructure investments, and new scanners for emerging Internet technologies, including AI services such as exposed MCP and Ollama servers. Operationalizing Internet intelligence through new AI-native capabilities and APIs that accelerate investigations, automate security workflows, and deliver role-specific insights tailored to security teams across SOC operations, threat intelligence, threat hunting, incident response, and vulnerability management.

through new AI-native capabilities and APIs that accelerate investigations, automate security workflows, and deliver role-specific insights tailored to security teams across SOC operations, threat intelligence, threat hunting, incident response, and vulnerability management. Delivering actionable security intelligence within the Censys Platform through expert-driven threat research, adversary infrastructure tracking, and continuously updated labels and fingerprints from the Censys ARC team, helping defenders respond to threats and remediate exposures faster.

"We have realized that modern security operations require a fundamental rethink," said Jordan Kramer, Sr. Director, Cyber Operations & Identity at Asurion. "To get ahead of sophisticated threats, our SOC has had to evolve from a purely reactive monitoring mindset into a continuous exposure management model. Real-time, comprehensive visibility into our actual attack surface has become the cornerstone of that shift."

About Censys

Censys is the authority in Internet intelligence and insights. Delivering the most comprehensive, accurate, and up-to-date global map of Internet infrastructure, Censys provides the real-time external visibility organizations need to accelerate security operations, investigate threats, and understand Internet exposure. Global governments, Fortune 500 companies, and security providers trust Censys to uncover risks faster and respond more effectively.

Learn more at censys.com.

SOURCE Censys