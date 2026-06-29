SAN ANTONIO, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centage, the AI-native FP&A platform that helps mid-market finance teams move from manual reporting to strategic decision-making, today announced the appointment of Sameer Kamat as Chief Product Officer. Kamat joins Centage with more than two decades of product leadership experience and a proven track record of building, scaling, and leading high-growth software businesses.

Centage Accelerates AI Product Strategy with Appointment of Sameer Kamat as Chief Product Officer

Most recently, Kamat served as CEO of True Loyal, a Scaleworks portfolio company. Prior to that, he led the business growth of TINT, Zinrelo, and Filestack, which was acquired by Idera in 2021. His path to CEO was built on a deep foundation in product development, management, and strategy, including 15 years helping drive innovation and growth at Unitrends.

As Chief Product Officer, Kamat will lead Centage's product vision, strategy, and execution as the company accelerates innovation to help finance teams plan smarter, move faster, and harness the power of artificial intelligence.

"Sameer has spent his career building products that customers love and businesses depend on," said Paul Lynch, CEO of Centage. "His unique combination of product expertise, operational leadership, and entrepreneurial success makes him the ideal person to help shape the future of Centage. As AI transforms the way finance teams work, we're excited to have Sameer leading our product organization into this next chapter."

Sameer's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Centage and the broader financial planning landscape. As organizations increasingly look to AI-powered solutions to improve forecasting, decision-making, and business agility, Centage is investing in the next generation of intelligent planning capabilities designed specifically for finance leaders.

"I'm thrilled to join Centage at such an exciting time," said Sameer. "The company has built an outstanding platform and earned the trust of finance teams across the market. I look forward to working with our customers, partners, and team to continue delivering innovative solutions that help organizations plan with confidence and unlock new opportunities through AI."

With Kamat leading product strategy, Centage is well-positioned to accelerate innovation and deliver even greater value to finance teams navigating an increasingly dynamic business environment.

About Centage

Centage provides intelligent FP&A software that empowers mid-market finance teams to plan smarter, forecast faster, and deliver strategic insights that drive business growth. The company's cloud-based platform automates budgeting, forecasting, and reporting while eliminating the spreadsheet complexity that prevents finance leaders from becoming true strategic partners to the CEO. Founded in 2001 and based in San Antonio, TX, Centage serves organizations across industries, including manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, nonprofits, and professional services.

Learn more at www.centage.com.

Media Contact:

Centage Corporation‍

Andrew Fear

[email protected]

122 E. Houston Street, Suite 105 | San Antonio, TX 78205

SOURCE Centage Corporation