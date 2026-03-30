Centage Launches Enhanced Dashboards as First Step in Move Toward Embedded Business Intelligence

Platform update sets the foundation for a major BI expansion coming later in 2026 — built on AI capabilities already in production

SAN ANTONIO, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centage, the leading FP&A software platform purpose-built for mid-market finance teams, today announced a significant upgrade to its dashboard capabilities — the first step in the company's broader push to bring embedded Business Intelligence directly into the FP&A workflow. The update delivers real-time, customizable dashboards that give finance teams richer visibility into their data and a stronger foundation for the BI capabilities coming later this year.

Centage Dashboards UI

For mid-market finance teams, the gap between planning tools and business intelligence has always meant extra steps: exporting data, rebuilding reports in separate systems, and arriving at leadership meetings with slides instead of insights. Centage is closing that gap. Today's dashboard release is the opening move — establishing the visual intelligence layer that more powerful, AI-driven BI features will be built on in the quarters ahead.

The announcement follows two significant AI milestones Centage has already delivered in 2026: the AI Integration Framework (January 2026), which uses generative AI to auto-generate custom ERP integration code and cut onboarding timelines from 8–12 weeks to 48–72 hours; and AI Account Group Mapping (February 2026), which reduces weeks of manual GL account setup to minutes with a single click. Together, these releases demonstrate that Centage's AI roadmap is not a future promise — it's already in production.

A Year of Momentum

Over the preceding 12 months, Centage has shipped more product updates than in any comparable period in the company's history. The team delivered a wave of improvements spanning core usability, AI, integrations, and now business intelligence — each release building on the last.

The Worksheets experience (March 2025) gave finance teams the flexibility of Excel within a governed, collaborative planning environment — no plugins, no version control nightmares. The Spread Method Wizard simplified one of the most tedious parts of the budgeting process with a step-by-step, visual interface. Real-time payroll integrations connected workforce data directly to the planning model, eliminating manual data pulls and giving finance teams live visibility into their largest cost line. And Maestro, Centage's AI-powered FP&A co-pilot, gave teams a smarter way to navigate analysis and surface answers faster.

2026 accelerated the pace further. The AI Integration Framework cut ERP onboarding from 8–12 weeks to 48–72 hours. AI Account Group Mapping turned weeks of manual GL setup into minutes. And today's dashboard release opens the next chapter: embedded Business Intelligence, built natively into the FP&A platform.

"When I joined a year ago, I said we were going to move fast and build things that actually matter to finance teams. Every one of these releases has been about removing friction, giving finance more power, and proving that Centage delivers. Today's launch is the most exciting yet — because of what it's opening up." — Paul Lynch, CEO, Centage

The Foundation for Embedded BI

The updated dashboards feature enhanced visualization capabilities, streamlined data connectivity with NetSuite and other integrated ERP systems, and a redesigned experience built for both the finance analyst building the view and the executive consuming it. Finance teams can now create board-ready dashboards directly within Centage — no exporting, no rebuilding, no manual refreshes before every meeting.

But the more significant story is what these dashboards make possible. By establishing real-time visual intelligence as a native capability in the Centage platform, the company is laying the groundwork for a full BI expansion that will include AI-driven analytics, automated insight generation, and mobile access to financial data — all within the same FP&A environment finance teams already use every day.

"We've been deliberate about the sequencing here," says Kate Drenckhahn, VP of Product, Centage. "You can't bolt BI on top of a planning tool and expect it to work. You build the foundation first — real-time data, great visualizations, a UI that finance teams and executives both want to use. That's what we're shipping today. The AI-powered BI layer comes next, and it's going to be significant."

What's Coming: A Full BI Expansion

Today's release is the first milestone in a multi-quarter roadmap that will progressively embed Business Intelligence capabilities into the Centage platform. Upcoming releases include:

A mobile reporting and dashboard app — bringing financial intelligence out of the desktop and into the room where decisions happen, so finance leaders are never caught without the numbers.





— bringing financial intelligence out of the desktop and into the room where decisions happen, so finance leaders are never caught without the numbers. AI-powered BI features — purpose-built to surface trends, flag anomalies, and generate strategic recommendations automatically from live financial data. Designed to amplify what finance analysts can do, not replace them.

The BI roadmap builds directly on the AI execution Centage has already demonstrated this year. The same engineering team that cut ERP onboarding from months to days is now applying that capability to business intelligence — with the same focus on practical impact over flashy demos.

"CFOs at mid-market companies have been underserved for a long time. They've had to choose between enterprise BI tools that are too complex and too expensive, or FP&A tools that can't visualize data the way they need. We're eliminating that tradeoff — starting today," says Mike Martinez, VP of Sales, Centage.

A Roadmap Built on Real Delivery

For finance teams evaluating whether Centage's BI roadmap is credible, the answer is the last 13 months of product releases. From Worksheets to Maestro, from real-time payroll integrations to the AI Integration Framework and AI Account Group Mapping — Centage has established a pattern of shipping things that matter. That same team is now turning its attention to the most ambitious chapter yet: a fully embedded BI layer that will change what mid-market finance teams can do.

Today's dashboard release is the opening move. The rest is on it's way.

About Centage

Centage provides intelligent FP&A software that empowers mid-market finance teams to plan smarter, forecast faster, and deliver strategic insights that drive business growth. The company's cloud-based platform automates budgeting, forecasting, and reporting while eliminating the spreadsheet complexity that prevents finance leaders from becoming true strategic partners to the CEO. For more information, visit www.centage.com.

Media Contact:

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SOURCE Centage Corporation