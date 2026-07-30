CENTEGIX® Surpasses One Million CrisisAlert™ Activations Amid Record Growth and Industry-First Innovation

One million alerts. Millions more protected. A platform built for a full day of safety.

ATLANTA, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CENTEGIX®, the leader in rapid incident response safety solutions, today announced it has surpassed one million CrisisAlert™ wearable panic button activations across education, healthcare, and government organizations nationwide.

One million alerts milestone

John Gregitis, Chief Growth Officer for CENTEGIX, noted that the numbers and customer satisfaction statistics speak for themselves. "Tens of millions of our finest teachers, administrators, employees, and students in all 50 states are safer today as a result of choosing CENTEGIX. Further, state and local government and healthcare employees enjoy the identical protection, safety, and innovation that CrisisAlert offers."

"Reaching one million activations is a reflection of the trust our customers place in us every day," said Brent Cobb, Chief Executive Officer of CENTEGIX. "Behind these alerts were people who needed assistance and a team ready to respond. That responsibility drives everything we do."

The past year redefined what a safety platform can offer. Alert Activated Video surfaces live camera views the moment an alert is activated, giving responders instant situational awareness. AI-activated alerts bring real-time threat detection to the CENTEGIX Safety Platform®. The acquisition of Pikmykid extends the platform into everyday safety and operations. One vision drives it all. Safety for the full day, from the everyday to the extreme.

Every capability was engineered with privacy at the core. Big brother is not watching. Video surfaces only when an alert is activated, not before. Every AI-detected threat is verified by a human before it reaches the CENTEGIX Safety Platform. And customers stay in control, choosing if and when to share video feeds with law enforcement. The result is technology that serves the response without surveilling the everyday.

"Time equals life. The faster we can get help on the scene during an emergency, the more lives we can save. Faster response is everything during those critical moments," said Lori Alhadeff, co-founder of Make Our Schools Safe and champion of Alyssa's Law, on the Safety Signal Podcast.

Demand for connected safety is accelerating, and CENTEGIX intends to keep setting the pace. Faster response. Sharper coordination. Technology that empowers people when EVERY. SECOND. MATTERS.® Because the mission has never changed. Everyone home safe.

Learn more at www.centegix.com.

About CENTEGIX

CENTEGIX® is the leader in rapid incident response safety solutions, protecting more than 18 million people across 18,000+ locations in all 50 states with 99% customer retention. The CENTEGIX Safety Platform® supports the full day of safety, from CrisisAlert™ wearable panic buttons and Safety Blueprint® critical incident mapping to Visitu visitor management, Reunification, Attendance, Hall Pass, Dismissal, and School Messaging. CENTEGIX serves K-12 and higher education, healthcare, government, commercial, and public safety organizations nationwide. CENTEGIX is backed by Charlesbank Capital Partners and Gauge Capital.

Media Contact

Robb Monkman

Chief Marketing Officer, CENTEGIX

[email protected]

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SOURCE CENTEGIX