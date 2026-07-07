CENTEGIX and VOLT Partner to Close the Gap Between Threat Detection and Response Before the New School Year Begins

The integration connects VOLT's real-time video intelligence directly to the CENTEGIX Safety Platform®, turning the cameras schools already have into a way to detect incidents as they happen, not just review them after the fact.

ATLANTA, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CENTEGIX®, the leader in rapid incident response safety solutions, and VOLT, an AI-powered video intelligence platform, today announced a partnership that connects real-time threat detection directly to the platform schools already rely on to respond to emergencies. The integration arrives just in time as students will soon return to classrooms across the country for the new school year.

The integration covers everything from the rare, headline-making event to the everyday campus emergencies, from a student in medical distress in an empty hallway to a fight breaking out with no staff around. Cameras used to just record those incidents for someone to review later. Now, they activate a response in real-time, helping responders understand events while they're still unfolding.

VOLT's platform continuously monitors a school's existing camera feeds for a wide range of risks, including weapons, physical altercations, medical emergencies, unauthorized access, and behavioral escalation. Every alert is human-verified before it reaches a school's security team, removing the false-alarm fatigue that undermines fully automated systems. The moment a threat is verified, an alert and visual context flow directly into the CENTEGIX Safety Platform®, where responders can connect to 911 dispatch in seconds when needed.

The two systems now operate as a single loop, with no manual handoff between detection and response, instead of depending on a person to notice something first.

"Most camera footage is only used after an incident, to review what happened," said Brent Cobb, CEO of CENTEGIX. "With CENTEGIX and VOLT, that changes. The moment a threat is identified, an alert pushes straight into CENTEGIX and drives a faster response. We're putting the security investments schools already made to work as proactive tools, and moving closer to a world where everyone gets home safe."

The partnership allows humans and AI to work together to eliminate visual blind spots. By combining manual alerts activated by human panic button users, who cover areas that typically don't have cameras, like classrooms, and AI, for areas where staff aren't able to monitor, schools will be able to identify and address safety incidents faster.

"VOLT exists because the earlier you detect an incident, the more options you have to stop it from escalating. That's the mission," said Dmitry Sokolowski, CEO of VOLT. "Pairing our real-time detection with a platform like CENTEGIX, one that schools and security teams already trust to coordinate a response, means that critical seconds aren't lost translating an alert into action. The moment a threat is identified, the right people are already moving."

States across the country are responding to growing pressure on school safety infrastructure. One example of a broader national shift toward comprehensive, proactive safety planning is the traction around Alyssa's Law, which requires schools to have silent panic alarms connected directly to law enforcement. The integrated VOLT and CENTEGIX platform is built to support that shift, whatever a school's home state requires.

The integration requires no new cameras and no replacement of existing infrastructure, allowing schools to put security investments they have already made to immediate use. VOLT is a privacy-first company that focuses on finding threats fast, while protecting personal identity. The company does not utilize facial recognition technology, and districts control how camera footage is used, shared, and stored.

The combined platform is available now on an opt-in basis for K-12 schools, higher education institutions, government facilities, and commercial enterprises nationwide.

About CENTEGIX

CENTEGIX® is the leader in rapid incident response safety solutions, protecting more than 18 million people across 18,000+ locations in 50 states. The CENTEGIX Safety Platform®, including CrisisAlert™ wearable panic buttons, Safety Blueprint® critical incident mapping, Visitor Management, and Reunification, gives organizations the tools to plan for and respond to any emergency, from the everyday to the extreme. CENTEGIX serves K-12 and higher education, healthcare, government, commercial, and public safety organizations nationwide. CENTEGIX is backed by Charlesbank Capital Partners and Gauge Capital. Learn more at centegix.com.

About VOLT

VOLT is an AI-powered video intelligence platform that turns existing camera infrastructure into a real-time risk management system. VOLT continuously monitors live video for the full range of incidents that put people and institutions at risk, from weapons, fights, and medical emergencies to unauthorized access and behavioral escalation. Every alert is human-verified before it reaches security teams and first responders, removing alert fatigue while providing actionable intelligence in responders' hands within seconds. VOLT has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's SAFETY Act, does not store facial recognition or biometric tracking data, and serves K-12 districts, higher education institutions, corporate campuses, and government facilities nationwide. Learn more at volt.ai.

Media Contacts

CENTEGIX

Robb Monkman

CMO

[email protected]

VOLT

Shannon Johlic

Head of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE CENTEGIX