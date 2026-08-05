Center for Cyber Safety and Education Marks 15 Years of Expanding Access to Cybersecurity Careers

Since 2011, more than 1,100 scholarships and a global network of volunteers have helped expand access to cybersecurity careers — and the momentum continues

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Cyber Safety and Education, ISC2's charitable arm, today marks its 15th anniversary with the launch of Fuel the Next 15, a fundraising campaign designed to build on 15 years of impact and help expand access to cybersecurity education and careers around the world. The campaign aims to raise $400,000 to support scholarships, cyber safety education, volunteer engagement and partnerships that strengthen the global cybersecurity profession.

"For 15 years, the Center for Cyber Safety and Education has created opportunities for thousands of people around the world while strengthening the future cybersecurity workforce," said Dhriti P. Stocks, Executive Director of the Center for Cyber Safety and Education. "As we celebrate our 15th anniversary, the Fuel the Next 15 campaign reflects our continued commitment to expanding access, supporting talent and helping more people enter, grow and lead in the cybersecurity profession."

Founded in 2011 and originally established as the ISC2 Foundation, the Center has grown into a global force for cyber safety and education. Over the past 15 years, it has helped remove barriers to entry, supported career development and created pathways for individuals to gain the skills needed to protect people, organizations and communities worldwide.

Celebrating 15 Years of Impact

The Center's 15-year history reflects the power of community, opportunity and investment in future cyber talent.

Since 2011, the Center has:

Awarded more than 1,100 scholarships valued at more than US $3.1 million.

Helped students and professionals pursue cybersecurity education, certifications and career development.

Built a global network of 1,066 volunteers across 56 countries.

Reached 15,682 people through cyber safety, education and workforce development initiatives in 2025 alone.

Awarded a record 196 scholarships in 2025, nearly double the previous year's total, including 159 career development scholarships and 37 academic scholarships.

The Center's impact extends beyond financial support. Through public education, volunteer service and international partnerships, it has helped strengthen cyber awareness and create opportunities for people in communities around the world.

Expanding Access Worldwide

In 2025, the Center also advanced new initiatives designed to broaden the pipeline into cybersecurity and support long-term workforce growth. These included the launch of Cyber Career Pathways, a program designed to help young people and career transitioners explore cybersecurity careers, as well as the Global 50x50 Initiative, a worldwide effort to advance women's participation in cybersecurity with the goal of achieving 50% representation by 2050.

The Global 50x50 Initiative is supported by more than 22 global partner organizations spanning industry, government, nonprofit and education sectors, reflecting the Center's growing global reach and collaborative approach to solving workforce challenges.

Fueling the Next Chapter

With its anniversary campaign, the Center is inviting supporters to help carry this momentum forward. Fuel the Next 15 aims to raise $400,000 by encouraging members, donors, volunteers, partners and stakeholders to make a $15 gift in honor of 15 years of impact.

The campaign will support scholarships, education, volunteer initiatives and partnerships that create more pathways into cybersecurity and help strengthen cyber resilience around the world. It also will spotlight the stories of scholarship recipients, alumni, volunteers, partners and donors whose support has helped shape the Center's impact over the last 15 years.

Combined, the Center's anniversary celebration and Fuel the Next 15 campaign honor the legacy of what has been built while investing in a stronger future for the profession.

To learn more about the Center's 15-year impact and support the Fuel the Next 15 campaign, click here.

About the Center for Cyber Safety and Education

The Center for Cyber Safety and Education is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization established by ISC2 in 2011. With a focus on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world, the Center empowers the general public, across all backgrounds and demographics, to secure their online lives through cybersecurity education and cyber safety awareness programs. As one of the world's leading providers of cybersecurity scholarships, awarding more than $3 million to students and emerging professionals, the Center is committed to breaking down barriers to entering the cybersecurity field. Its mission is to cultivate the next generation of cybersecurity professionals and enable a cyber-safe future, with the help of its volunteers across more than 50 countries. Visit www.iamcybersafe.org.

About ISC2

ISC2 is the world's leading member organization for cybersecurity professionals, driven by our vision of a safe and secure cyber world. Our more than 265,000 certified members, and associates, are a force for good, safeguarding the way we live. Our award-winning certifications – including cybersecurity's premier certification, the CISSP® – enable professionals to demonstrate their knowledge, skills and abilities at every stage of their careers. ISC2 strengthens the influence, diversity and vitality of the cybersecurity profession through advocacy, expertise and workforce empowerment that accelerates cyber safety and security in an interconnected world. Our charitable foundation, the Center for Cyber Safety and Education, helps create more access to cyber careers and educates those most vulnerable. Learn more, get involved or become an ISC2 Candidate to build your cyber career at ISC2.org. Connect with us on X, Facebook and LinkedIn.

© 2026 ISC2 Inc., ISC2, CISSP, SSCP, CCSP, CGRC, CSSLP, HCISPP, ISSAP, ISSEP, ISSMP, CC, and CBK are registered marks of ISC2, Inc.

Media Contact:

Amanda Steinman

Senior Corporate Communications Manager

ISC2

[email protected]

SOURCE Center for Cyber Safety and Education