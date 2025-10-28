Center for Cyber Safety and Education Launches Global 50x50 Initiative to Achieve Gender Parity in Cybersecurity by 2050

Fifteen leading organizations committed their support to expand opportunities for women in the field, strengthening the cybersecurity workforce

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Cyber Safety and Education, the charitable arm of ISC2 – the world's leading nonprofit member organization for cybersecurity professionals – today announced the Global 50x50 Initiative, a cyber ecosystem movement with the goal of achieving 50% representation of women in the cybersecurity workforce by 2050. The initiative brings together global partners from industry, government, nonprofits and educational institutions to promote programs that close the gender gap and expand pathways into the cybersecurity profession, ensuring that women have equal access and opportunity in the field.

Fifteen leading organizations have already joined the Global 50x50 Initiative, committing their support to the mission. The inaugural 50x50 partners include:

ISC2

Australian Women in Security Network

Brahmam Innovations

Women's Society of Cyberjutsu

Cybersafe Foundation

GCR for Intelligent Ecosystems

Girls Who Code

Latinas in Cyber

Minorities in Cybersecurity

Secure Diversity

Seidea CIC

SLAMM Foundation

The Cyber Guild

WiCyS

Women4Cyber

The Global 50x50 Initiative invites additional partners and sponsors such as corporations, educators, policymakers and industry associations, to join the 50x50 efforts. Research shows that women currently comprise less than 25% of the cybersecurity workforce, underscoring the need for greater collaboration to close the gender gap. By engaging with new partners, the initiative will work to promote increased retention and advancement efforts.

"The Global 50x50 Initiative reflects a coordinated effort to broaden participation and strengthen the talent pipeline in cybersecurity," said the Center's Director of Inclusive Strategies and Engagement, Dwan Jones, CDE®, CC. "Increasing recruitment, retention and advancement efforts of women in the field will not only strengthen cybersecurity teams through a variety of perspectives, experiences and skills, but it will also establish a more safe and secure future for our industry. With expert insight, we have developed a 50x50 Global Action Framework that provides clear guidance for organizations, educators and industry leaders to create more equitable pathways into the field."

50x50's Global Task Force and the Action Framework

The Global 50x50 Initiative was developed through extensive research and input from a global task force of cybersecurity experts and organizational leaders from around the world. Over the past year, this global task force worked closely with the Center to shape the initiative and create the 50x50's Global Action Framework.

The framework provides eight action areas for participants, organizations and teams to adopt to help create more opportunities for women in the field across six career stages. These eight actions include:

Career Awareness and Navigation

Mentorship and Sponsorship

Communities and Peer Support

Education and Training

Financial Access

Pathways to Employment

Holistic Support

Public Visibility

"By bringing together voices from across the industry, career levels and throughout the world on a joint and mission-oriented project, we have demonstrated what is possible when a global cybersecurity community comes together to drive meaningful work around inclusion and opportunity," said Co-lead of the Global 50x50 Task Force, Nina Olesen. "This initiative, along with the Global Action Framework, helps establish clear steps to enable more women to feel supported in the cybersecurity workforce."

How to Get Involved

There are many opportunities to get involved with 50x50 – including through partnership, mentorship, sponsorship, speaking engagements, allyship programs, advocacy efforts and participation in inclusion-focused initiatives. Individuals and organizations can also directly pledge their support for the 50x50 initiative through donations to the Center for Cyber Safety and Education. Contributions fund scholarships, educational programs, community outreach and research that empower more women to enter and thrive in cybersecurity careers.

To get involved and learn additional details about the Global 50x50 Initiative, visit 50x50.org.

About 50x50

The Global 50x50 Initiative is an international movement created by The Center for Cyber Safety & Education in partnership with ISC2 and global organizations to achieve gender parity in the cybersecurity workforce by 2050. The initiative is built on the pillars of knowledge building, capacity building and sustaining momentum—supporting women in cyber at every stage, in every region to ensure a more resilient and sustainable cybersecurity profession.

Learn more: 50x50.org

About the Center for Cyber Safety and Education

The Center for Cyber Safety and Education is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization established by ISC2 in 2011. With a focus on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world, the Center empowers the general public, across all backgrounds and demographics, to secure their online lives through cybersecurity education and cyber safety awareness programs. As one of the world's leading providers of cybersecurity scholarships, awarding more than $3 million to students and emerging professionals, the Center is committed to breaking down barriers to entering the cybersecurity field. Its mission is to cultivate the next generation of cybersecurity professionals and enable a cyber-safe future, with the help of its volunteers across more than 50 countries. Visit www.iamcybersafe.org.

