Center for the Future of Arizona Honors 2026 Gabe Zimmerman Public Service Awards Recipients

Annual awards celebrate Arizona's exceptional non-elected public servants and the lasting impact of their leadership

PHOENIX, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The people shaping Arizona's future every day aren't always the ones in the spotlight, but their impact is felt in communities across the state.

From expanding opportunities for lifelong learning to advancing economic growth, fostering civic participation, and securing Arizona's water future, four outstanding public servants were recognized at the 2026 Gabe Zimmerman Public Service Awards during the Arizona City and County Management Association (ACMA) Summer Conference. Presented annually by Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA), the awards recognize non-elected public servants whose leadership strengthens communities, improves government, and makes a meaningful difference in the lives of Arizonans. Chosen through a competitive statewide nomination process by an independent volunteer selection committee representing government, business, nonprofit, and civic leadership, this year's recipients exemplify the highest standards of public service in Arizona.

This year's recipients include Kelsey Lamphier, Ana Urquijo, Billy Kovacs, and Christopher Avery. Collectively, they represent decades of public service and a shared commitment to solving complex challenges, improving people's lives, and building stronger Arizona communities.

2026 Gabe Zimmerman Public Service Awards Recipients

"These individuals represent the very best of public service," said Dr. Sybil Francis, CFA Chair, President & CEO. "Their work often happens behind the scenes, yet it has a profound impact on the lives of Arizonans every day. Through their leadership, innovation, and commitment to serving others, they strengthen communities and exemplify the spirit of public service that helps build The Arizona We Want."

Named in honor of Gabe Zimmerman, Community Outreach Director for U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords, who lost his life in the 2011 Tucson mass shooting, the awards recognize Arizona's non-elected public servants whose leadership, innovation, and service leave a lasting impact on communities across Arizona. The Gabe Zimmerman Public Service Awards are presented in partnership with the Zimmerman family and ACMA.

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SOURCE Center for the Future of Arizona