Center for the Future of Arizona Launches the Arizona Media Institute

New Initiative Supports Arizona's Media in Building Trust, Enhancing Public Understanding, and Driving Engagement

PHOENIX, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA) today announced the Arizona Media Institute, a first-of-its-kind statewide resource created to support journalism in Arizona and ensure that media have useful data and tools needed to support fact-based journalism on issues that matter most to Arizonans.

The Arizona Media Institute is anchored by a new online hub that makes it easier than ever for journalists to access trusted, localized data and insights into the issues Arizonans care about most. More than a website, the Media Institute is a living, evolving support system and shared infrastructure for Arizona's newsrooms. It equips journalists with data-driven tools, a growing directory of independent local subject-matter experts, and programming designed to help them report on Arizona's most complex and fast-changing issues with depth and public relevance. All offerings are provided at no cost to users.

The Arizona Media Institute was made possible through the visionary support of Don Budinger, a founding supporter of CFA and champion of The Arizona We Want, who invested in the development of this initiative to strengthen independent journalism and support greater public trust in media.

"State and local media are cornerstones of informed communities and meaningful public dialogue," said Don Budinger, Founding Director and Chair of the Rodel Foundation. "At the same time, the relationship between media and the public is at a historic low. That must change if Arizonans are to build the future we want. The Arizona Media Institute supports how the media transforms the way it engages people, leads informed dialogue, and reconnects with communities—and ultimately, how people engage in shaping Arizona's future amid concerning levels of public trust."

A Free, Nonpartisan Resource Built for Arizona's Media

The Arizona Media Institute aligns with CFA's mission to bring Arizonans together to create a stronger and brighter future for the state. The effort builds on The Arizona We Want, a data-informed vision of success reflecting the shared priorities of Arizonans.

SOURCE Center for the Future of Arizona