CenterCal adds five national retailers and restaurants to The Village at Meridian Expansion

Culinary Dropout , an upscale gastropub known for its refined rebellion atmosphere is a first in the State. The new Meridian location will feature a 7,000-square-foot restaurant with two large, covered patios

, an upscale gastropub known for its refined rebellion atmosphere is a first in the State. The new Meridian location will feature a 7,000-square-foot restaurant with two large, covered patios The Capital Grille is a first-to-market, fine-dining restaurant that offers dry aged steaks, fresh seafood, a renowned wine list and attentive service in an atmosphere of relaxed elegance

is a first-to-market, fine-dining restaurant that offers dry aged steaks, fresh seafood, a renowned wine list and attentive service in an atmosphere of relaxed elegance Premium cookware and housewares retailer Williams Sonoma is opening a 5,550-square-foot store in the new expansion

is opening a 5,550-square-foot store in the new expansion Pottery Barn is also joining the expansion, opening in 2027, bringing quality home décor inspiration to the vibrant lifestyle center

is also joining the expansion, opening in 2027, bringing quality home décor inspiration to the vibrant lifestyle center 7th Avenue premium functionally designed modular sofas with contemporary aesthetics known for its high-end, stain-resistant sofas, sectionals, and armchairs, is opening its first location in the state with a curated showroom experience

Driven by the continued strength of the greater Boise market, the project has attracted substantial interest from national retailers looking to establish a presence in the development. This demand has fueled an expansion that includes six new buildings totaling nearly 80,000 square feet, with 100% of the space already leased.

"The Village at Meridian has always been more than a shopping center, it's a gathering place. With our expansion bringing in-demand brands like Pottery Barn, Williams Sonoma, The Capital Grille and Culinary Dropout joining the caliber of retailers already here including Lululemon, Anthropologie, Evereve and North Italia, we're cementing our place as the premier destination in the Treasure Valley," Hugh Crawford, Vice President, Property Management shared.

The Village at Meridian is also planning a soft opening of its expansion the weekend of October 9 through11th with store openings and entertainment. The full Phase II completion is anticipated to be February 2027.

Located in Meridian, one of the fastest-growing markets in the U.S., The Village at Meridian benefits from strong population growth, rising household incomes, and continued residential and commercial development throughout the region. Attracting both local residents and visitors as a shopping destination and gathering place for the community.

About The Village at Meridian

The Village at Meridian is the premier mixed-use retail and lifestyle destination located in Meridian, Idaho. The property features a mix of national retailers, restaurants, entertainment, and community-oriented spaces designed to serve as a central gathering place for the region.

For more information, visit thevillageatmeridian.com.

About CenterCal Properties

CenterCal, a premier full-service commercial real estate company founded in 2004, is redefining the landscape of the U.S. With a focus on community-building, the company creates spaces that foster connection, enjoyment, and a sense of belonging. Under the visionary leadership of CEO Jean Paul Wardy, CenterCal has become synonymous with excellence and innovation, boasting a portfolio of iconic destinations across California, Idaho, Oregon, Utah, and Washington. Rooted in core values that include creative persistence, uplifting communities, and creating magical places, CenterCal specializes in the investment, development, leasing, and management of high-quality retail and mixed-use developments from its headquarters in Costa Mesa, Calif. More information, including a full property portfolio, is available at www.centercal.com.

SOURCE CenterCal Properties, LLC