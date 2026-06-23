Centerline Aviation Services LLC Named 2026 Best of North Carolina Regional Award Winner

Lincoln County–Based Flight School Earns Regional Recognition for High-Quality Pilot Training in the Charlotte Metro Area

Centerline Air is a Best of North Carolina Regional Winner

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 23, 2026 Centerline Aviation Services LLC has been named a 2026 Best of North Carolina Regional Award winner, recognizing its role in shaping the next generation of pilots through comprehensive, high-quality flight training. Based at Lincoln County Airport in Iron Station, NC, the company has built a reputation for guiding students from their first introduction to aviation through advanced certifications with a clear, structured approach that emphasizes both skill and confidence.

Centerline Aviation Services LLC offers a full spectrum of training programs, including private pilot, commercial certification, instrument rating, and multi-engine training. Its FAA-certified simulator allows students to develop real-world decision-making skills in a controlled environment, while a modern, well-maintained fleet — including five Cessna 172s, a Cessna 182, and a Beechcraft B55 Baron — supports consistent, hands-on learning in the air. Additional offerings such as Mooney transition training, Technically Advanced Aircraft (TAA) training, and pilot currency programs give both new and experienced aviators the opportunity to refine their capabilities. Across every level, the focus remains on building pilots who understand not just how to fly, but why each step matters.

"Our goal has always been to create a training environment where students feel prepared every time they step into the cockpit," said Jim Rhoades-Baldwin, CFI, CFII, MEI, Owner of Centerline Aviation Services LLC. "This recognition reflects the work our instructors put in every day to make sure each pilot leaves here with the skills and confidence they need."

The 2026 Best of North Carolina Regional Award underscores Centerline Aviation Services LLC's continued commitment to thoughtful instruction and long-term development. This honor follows closely on the heels of the school's recognition as a 2026 AOPA Distinguished Flight School — one of the highest honors in professional pilot training, awarded by the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association based entirely on verified student feedback. As Centerline looks ahead, it remains focused on expanding access to quality flight training while maintaining the standards that have earned the trust of its students and the broader aviation community.

Centerline Aviation Services operates under FAA Part 61 and serves the greater Charlotte metropolitan area, including students from Mecklenburg, Gaston, Lincoln, Iredell, and surrounding counties. The school's A&P/IA-credentialed mechanic on staff ensures fleet airworthiness and supports the school's commitment to safety-first training.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

704-727-6238

SOURCE Centerline Aviation Services LLC