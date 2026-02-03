Advanced Technology Aircraft Propel Centerline Aviation Services to AOPA Distinguished Flight School Award

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerline Aviation Services, a leading flight school in Charlotte, NC, has been recognized by the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) as a 2026 Distinguished Flight School, one of the highest honors in professional pilot training. The award was announced January 20, 2026, as part of the AOPA Flight Training Experience Awards, based entirely on verified student feedback.

AOPA Distinguished Flight School Award

The designation highlights Centerline's use of Technologically Advanced Aircraft (TAA), advanced avionics training, and flight simulator training to deliver safer, more effective pilot training in North Carolina, preparing students for today's data-rich cockpits and future airline careers. Visit CenterlineAir.com for more information.

About the AOPA Flight Training Experience Awards

AOPA, the world's largest aviation association, created the Flight Training Experience Awards to recognize flight schools and instructors who demonstrate exceptional standards in professionalism, instructional quality, and aviation safety training. Award recipients are selected exclusively through direct reviews submitted by student pilots, making the recognition one of the most respected peer-driven honors in modern flight training programs.

Why Centerline Aviation Services

Centerline Aviation Services' inclusion among the best flight schools in Charlotte, NC reflects its sustained commitment to student-centered flight instruction, glass cockpit training, and state-of-the-art simulators designed to reduce pilot workload and enhance situational awareness.

One student reviewer noted:

"Centerline Aviation Services caters to individual student needs like none other I have experienced in my 28 years of aviation. The owners and staff go above and beyond to ensure training success— from one-on-one mentoring to simulator sessions during off hours to securing DPEs for check-rides. I cannot imagine a better experience."

According to owner and Chief Pilot Jim Rhoades-Baldwin, advanced technology plays a critical role in modern pilot readiness.

"Today's pilots face unprecedented data saturation, which can overwhelm decision-making and compromise safety," said Rhoades-Baldwin. "Our Technologically Advanced Aircraft allow us to present critical flight data in a clear, intuitive way—reducing workload and producing safer pilots. This approach prepares students not only for check-rides, but for real-world and airline pilot training environments."

This award will be presented by AOPA at Redbird's Migration event March 3, 2026. For more information visit: 2026 Migration .

Media Contact: https://centerlineair.com, [email protected], 704-727-6238

Centerline Aviation Services is a Part 61 flight training provider based in the Charlotte, North Carolina region, offering pilot training from initial certification through advanced and professional ratings. The school emphasizes aviation safety, individualized instruction, and training in technologically advanced aircraft supported by advanced simulation tools.

Known for its personalized, experience-driven approach, Centerline provides flexible scheduling, seasoned instructors with real-world flying experience, and advanced flight training designed to prepare the next generation of professional and airline pilots.

