CenterPoint Energy Announces Historic "Customer Savings Initiative" Projecting $5 Billion in Affordability Savings for Texas Electric Customers Over the Next Decade

Company outlines opportunity for more than $5 billion in potential savings for Texas electric

customers over the next decade driven by additional large load customers paying for more

infrastructure charges

CenterPoint committed to advancing Governor Abbott's call for greater transparency and clear

standards for new data centers and the requirements established by 2025's Senate Bill 6 to

safeguard Texans

CenterPoint's Greater Houston customers continue to have the lowest infrastructures charges of

any of the investor-owned electric utilities in the state

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, as part of CenterPoint Energy's ongoing commitment to prioritize customer affordability, the company announced a historic Customer Savings Initiative that offers the opportunity to save Texas electric customers, including CenterPoint's Greater Houston residential, small & medium businesses, and commercial customers, more than $5 billion over the next decade. CenterPoint is committed to advancing Texas Governor Greg Abbott's recent call for greater transparency from developers and the need to set clear standards for the development, construction, and on-going operation of data centers in the state and is already working with customers to meet that call. The company fully supported the customer protections established by Senate Bill 6 in 2025 and has implemented these requirements for these new large load projects included as part of the Customer Savings Initiative.

CenterPoint's newly announced savings initiative, which builds on the company's successful efforts to keep electric rates the lowest of any Texas investor-owned electric transmission and distribution utility, is driven by the planned addition of up to 14 new gigawatts of ERCOT eligible base load and studied load projects. The additional load from these projects would translate into customer savings over the next decade through more and larger customers paying more of the share of fixed grid costs.

"Greater Houston has long been the energy capital of the world, but today it is the home of one of the most diverse economic regions anywhere in the nation. These new projects would help us deliver growth, innovation, and customer savings. We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to generate historic levels of customer savings of more than $5 billion statewide by leveraging new investment in large projects to build a more affordable, reliable and resilient electric grid for millions of customers. These infrastructure investments and economic development opportunities have the potential to save current customers billions, while also creating jobs and generating millions in local tax revenue to improve our local schools and community public services," said Jason Wells, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of CenterPoint Energy.

Customer Savings Initiative: An Enduring Commitment to Affordability

The company's Customer Savings Initiative represents CenterPoint's plan to promote greater customer savings and strengthen energy affordability over the coming decade. The pillars of this initiative include the following:

$5 Billion in Statewide Savings: The projected addition of up to 14 gigawatts of eligible base load and studied load projects, along with CenterPoint's continued effort facilitate more growth across the Greater Houston region will help CenterPoint meet future demand from industrial, business and residential growth and will translate into real savings for hard-working Texans.

Strengthening the Commitment to Keep Rates Stable: For the past decade, the portion of the customer bill which covers investments in CenterPoint infrastructure has remained stable and increased by just over 1 percent per year (2014-2025), well below the national inflation rate over the same time period. Today, CenterPoint's Greater Houston customers pay the lowest cost per kilowatt hour than any of the other Texas investor-owned electric transmission and distribution utilities. The company achieved this through increasing the customer base, more efficiently financing operations and reducing costs. The addition of new base load will help CenterPoint continue to keep rates stable and affordable over the next decade, providing real energy savings to millions of Texas electric customers.

Committed to National Ratepayer Protection Pledge: CenterPoint signed and supported the recently announced National "Ratepayer Protection Pledge" that would prioritize customer affordability, while enabling private investment responsibly to strengthen the grid and connect more large load customers.

Committed to Continuing to Work with Governor Greg Abbott, Legislators, and other state Leaders to Establish Greater Transparency and Clear standards: The framework implemented by the Texas Legislature and the call for greater clarity and clear standards called for by Governor Abbott will help drive continued economic growth, strengthen grid reliability and resiliency, and ensure that new large customers pay the costs associated with connecting and powering their business. CenterPoint stands behind that framework and is partnering with large customers who share that commitment.

About CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

As the only investor owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio and Texas. As of June 30, 2026, the company owned approximately $48.3 billion in assets. With approximately 8,800 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

Through expanding customer connections and making critical investments across the service area, the company is delivering on its mission to build an affordable, future-ready energy grid for its nearly 2.9 million Greater Houston customers.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions of management which are believed to be reasonable at the time made and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual events and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any statements in this news release regarding future events, such as the potential for large load customer projects and the benefits therefrom (including customer savings, tax revenue and related benefits, and jobs creation), the reliability and resiliency of the electric grid, and any other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement contained in this news release speaks only as of the date of this release. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the provided forward-looking information include risks and uncertainties relating to: (1) business strategies and strategic initiatives involving CenterPoint Energy or its industry; (2) CenterPoint Energy's ability to fund and invest planned capital, and the timely recovery of its investments; (3) financial market and general economic conditions; (4) the timing and impact of future regulatory, legislative and political actions or developments; and (5) other factors, risks and uncertainties discussed in CenterPoint Energy's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and CenterPoint's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2026 and other reports CenterPoint Energy or its subsidiaries may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE CenterPoint Energy, Inc