CenterPoint Energy Declares Regular Common Stock Dividend of $0.2400

HOUSTON, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPoint Energy, Inc.'s (NYSE: CNP) Board of Directors yesterday declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.2400 per share on the issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock payable on September 10, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 20, 2026. This represents a $0.0100 increase over the April 2026 declared dividend per share and in line with CenterPoint's targeted annual dividend per share growth rate of 6%.

About CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

As the only investor owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio and Texas. As of March 31, 2026, the company owned approximately $48 billion in assets. With approximately 8,800 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "potential," "predict," "projection," "should," "target," "will" or other similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding our strategic, growth and capital plans, longer-term resiliency plans, and future performance and financial results, are based upon assumptions of management which are believed to be reasonable at the time made and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual events and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any statements in this news release regarding future events that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement contained in this news release speaks only as of the date of this release or the date that such statement is made, as applicable. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the provided forward-looking information include risks and uncertainties relating to: (1) business strategies and strategic initiatives; (2) CenterPoint Energy's ability to fund and invest planned capital, and the timely recovery of its investments; (3) financial market and general economic conditions; (4) the timing and impact of future regulatory, legislative and political actions or developments; and (5) other factors, risks and uncertainties discussed in CenterPoint Energy's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2026 and other reports CenterPoint Energy or its subsidiaries may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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SOURCE CenterPoint Energy, Inc