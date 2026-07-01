Centerspace Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Date

MINNEAPOLIS, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) will release its operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, after the market closes on Monday, August 3, 2026. Management will host a conference call to discuss those results on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may access the conference call via the following:

Live Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/119929565

Operator Assisted Dial-In: 1-833-461-5787

Replay Details: Following the conclusion of the earnings call, a replay of the webcast will be hosted at ir.centerspacehomes.com and at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/119929565 for one year.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of March 31, 2026, Centerspace owned 61 apartment communities consisting of 12,263 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Utah. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace in 2026 by USA TODAY and for the seventh consecutive year by The Minnesota Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Justin Ziegler, Investor Relations, at (952) 401-6600 or [email protected].

Contact Information

Justin Ziegler, Investor Relations

Phone: (952) 401-6600

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Centerspace