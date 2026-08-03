Centerspace Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial & Operating Results and Updates Financial Outlook Due to Disposition Activity

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) (the "Company") announced today its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026. The tables below show Net Loss, Funds from Operations ("FFO")1, and Core FFO1, all on a per diluted share basis, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026; Same-Store Revenues, Expenses, and Net Operating Income ("NOI")1 over comparable periods; and Same-Store Weighted Average Occupancy, Lease Rate Growth, and Resident Retention for each of the three months ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2025 and the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025.





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, Per Common Share

2026

2025

2026

2025 Net loss - diluted

$ (0.07)

$ (0.87)

$ (0.83)

$ (1.09) FFO - diluted(1)

$ 1.20

$ 1.24

$ 2.27

$ 2.42 Core FFO - diluted(1)

$ 1.27

$ 1.28

$ 2.39

$ 2.50



















Year-Over-Year Comparison

Sequential Comparison

YTD Comparison Same-Store Results(2)

Q2 2026 vs. Q2 2025

Q2 2026 vs. Q1 2026

2026 vs. 2025 Revenues

0.1 %

1.1 %

— % Expenses

(0.1) %

(4.4) %

2.0 % NOI(1)

0.3 %

4.8 %

(1.3) %



















Three months ended

Six months ended Same-Store Results(2)

June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025 Weighted Average Occupancy

96.0 %

95.4 %

95.9 %

95.7 %

95.9 % Effective New Lease Rate Growth

(0.6) %

(2.5) %

1.5 %

(1.4) %

0.2 % Effective Renewal Lease Rate Growth

3.4 %

2.8 %

2.6 %

3.2 %

2.8 % Effective Blended Lease Rate Growth (3)

1.8 %

— %

2.2 %

1.2 %

1.6 % Retention Rate

61.3 %

54.0 %

62.2 %

58.9 %

60.0 %



(1) NOI, FFO, and Core FFO are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" and "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms" in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data below.

(2) Same-store results are updated for annual composition change including acquisition, disposition, changes in held for sale classification, and repositioning activity. The current same-store results include 44 apartment communities. During the six months ended June 30, 2026, we reclassified 13 apartment communities from same-store to held for sale and disposed of one apartment community. Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" in Supplemental Financial and Operating Data within.

(3) Effective blended lease rate growth is weighted by lease count.

Overview of the Second Quarter

Disposed of an apartment community consisting of 176 homes in Denver, Colorado for an aggregate sales price of $30.0 million;

Revenue decreased by $2.8 million or 4.0% to $65.8 million, compared to $68.5 million for the same period of the prior year, primarily due to the sale of 12 apartment communities in the prior year;

Same-store revenues and expenses remained relatively unchanged with a 0.3% increase in same-store NOI compared to the same period of the prior year;

Net loss was $0.07 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $0.87 per diluted share for the same period of the prior year primarily due to impairment recognized in the prior year;

Core FFO per diluted share decreased 0.8% to $1.27, compared to $1.28 for the same period of the prior year, primarily due to the sale of 12 apartment communities in the prior year, offset by increased NOI from non-same-store communities and decreased casualty loss; and

Repurchased 45,310 common shares for an average of $55.54 per share.

Balance Sheet

At the end of the second quarter, Centerspace had $242.6 million of total liquidity on its balance sheet, consisting of $234.0 million available under lines of credit and cash and cash equivalents of $8.6 million.

Subsequent Events

On July 9, 2026, Centerspace completed the disposition of five apartment communities, consisting of 474 homes, located in Rapid City, South Dakota, for an aggregate sale price of $66.0 million.

On July 14, 2026, Centerspace completed the disposition of two apartment communities, consisting of 312 homes, located in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with associated commercial space and tax increment financing note receivable for an aggregate sale price of $73.8 million.

The Company expects to use the proceeds from these dispositions to paydown its line of credit and for general working capital purposes.

Updated 2026 Financial Outlook

Centerspace updated its 2026 financial outlook. The updated outlook includes the impact of expected dispositions and the deleveraging plan. For additional information, see S-17 of the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 included at the end of this release. These ranges should be considered in their entirety. The table below reflects the updated outlook.



Updated Outlook for 2026(1)

Low

High Net income per Share – diluted $6.42

$6.82 Same-Store Growth





Revenue 0.00 %

1.00 % Expenses 1.50 %

2.50 % NOI (1.00) %

0.00 % FFO per Share – diluted $4.37

$4.50 Core FFO per Share – diluted $4.58

$4.68



(1) Updated same-store outlook excludes 13 apartment communities designated as held for sale as of June 30, 2026 and one community disposed during the three months ended June 30, 2026.

Additional assumptions:

Same-store recurring capital expenditures of $1,250 per home to $1,350 per home

Value-add expenditures of $3.5 million to $6.0 million

Gross proceeds from dispositions of $315.0 million to $320.0 million

Potential special distributions to common shareholders and operating partnership unitholders of $50.0 million to $60.0 million



Previous Outlook for 2026(1)

Low

High FFO per Share – diluted $4.65

$4.92 Core FFO per Share – diluted $4.81

$5.05



(1) Previous same-store information is not comparable due to dispositions and apartment communities designated as held for sale and accordingly is not included.

Note: FFO, Core FFO. and NOI are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure, please refer to "2026 Financial Outlook" in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data within.

Earnings Call

Management will host a conference call to discuss those results on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may access the conference call via the following:

Live Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/119929565

Operator Assisted Dial-In: 1-833-461-5787

Meeting ID: 119929565

Replay Details: Following the conclusion of the earnings call, a replay of the webcast will be hosted at ir.centerspacehomes.com and at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/119929565 for one year.

Supplemental Information

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 included herein ("Supplemental Information") is available in the Investors section on Centerspace's website at https://www.centerspacehomes.com or by calling Investor Relations at 952-401-6600. Non-GAAP financial measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data, which accompanies this earnings release.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2026, Centerspace owned 60 apartment communities consisting of 12,090 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Utah. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace in 2026 by USA Today and for the seventh consecutive year in 2026 by the Minnesota Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release and the Supplemental Operating and Financial Data are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not discuss historical fact, but instead include statements related to expectations, projections, intentions, or other items related to the future. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will," "assumes," "may," "projects," "outlook," "future," and variations of such words and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be achieved. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact should be deemed forward-looking statements. As a result, reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements as these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond the Company's control and could differ materially from actual results and performance. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, in its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other reports the Company files with the SEC from time to time. In addition, such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to complete its proposed dispositions on a timely basis, or at all, risks that the Company's completed or proposed dispositions disrupt current plans and operations; the anticipated costs related to the Company's recently completed and proposed dispositions; the ability of the Company to realize the anticipated benefits of its recently completed and proposed dispositions and the intended use of proceeds therefrom, as well as the Company's strategic review. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Justin Ziegler

Phone: 952-401-6600

Email: [email protected]

Marketing & Media

Kelly Weber

Phone: 952-401-6600

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Centerspace