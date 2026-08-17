Central Air Announces Summer Cooling Appointment Availability and Savings for Portland Metro Homeowners

Local HVAC and plumbing company highlights a $99 tune-up, same-day availability when scheduling allows, and Energy Trust incentives

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Air Heating, Cooling & Plumbing is accepting summer appointments across the Portland Metro for air conditioning repair, installation, and seasonal maintenance. Whether your home relies on a whole home air conditioning system, heat pump, or a ductless systems for cooling, Central Air provides repair, installation, and maintenance for all kinds of systems. Same-day services are available, with 24/7 emergency HVAC response for urgent HVAC breakdowns.

As warmer weather places more demand on home cooling equipment, homeowners who notice warm airflow, uneven temperatures, unusual sounds, or longer run times can schedule an evaluation before a minor issue becomes a complete loss of cooling. Central Air services all makes and models.

Current savings and options highlighted by Central Air include:

$99 Cooling Tune-Up

FREE ESTIMATES for Installation or Replacement work

Financing with approved credit for new system installations and repairs

Energy Trust of Oregon offers cash incentives for qualifying ducted, ductless, or extended-capacity heat pump installations

Energy Trust incentive amounts and eligibility vary by residence type, existing heating system, equipment, utility service, and program requirements. Incentives are subject to funding and change. Appointment availability, offer terms, and financing are subject to applicable scheduling, program, and credit requirements. Homeowners should call to confirm the best available option for their home.

Central Air Heating, Cooling & Plumbing has served local homeowners since 2001. The company provides heating, cooling, indoor air quality, and plumbing services throughout Portland, Beaverton, Clackamas, and surrounding communities, with offices in Portland and Clackamas.

To schedule service, call 971-435-7303 or visit centralairpdx.com.

Media Contact

Central Air Heating, Cooling & Plumbing

971-435-7303

centralairpdx.com

CCB #93654

Locations

11640 SW Corby Dr #5, Portland, OR 97225

9089 SE Jannsen Rd, Clackamas, OR 97015

SOURCE Central Air Heating, Cooling & Plumbing