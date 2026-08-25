Centric Consulting Earns Microsoft Agentic Business Solutions Specialization

Microsoft recognition highlights Centric's expertise in delivering AI-powered automation and business solutions

DAYTON, Ohio, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Consulting has earned Microsoft's Agentic Business Solutions Specialization, a designation awarded to partners with proven capabilities in building intelligent AI-enabled business solutions using Microsoft Power Apps, Power Automate, and Copilot Studio.

The Specialization recognizes partners that have shown both technical depth and customer success in delivering AI-powered automation solutions. For Centric, it underscores the company's ability to help organizations move from AI and automation planning to implementation and long-term value.

What the Specialization Means for Clients

Earning the specialization reflects Centric's continued investment in Microsoft's automation and AI technologies, as well as its experience helping clients apply those capabilities to real business needs. Through this expertise, Centric helps organizations:

Automate and optimize business processes

Build custom business applications

Deploy intelligent agents and AI-powered solutions

Improve productivity with low-code and AI technologies

Accelerate business transformation initiatives

"Earning the Agentic Business Solutions Specialization validates the expertise our teams bring to helping clients turn AI and automation into measurable business outcomes," said Joe Hartsel, Vice President and Microsoft partnership lead, Centric Consulting. "Organizations are looking for practical ways to improve productivity and simplify work with technologies like Copilot Studio, Power Apps, and Power Automate. This recognition demonstrates our ability to help clients do exactly that."

Expanding the Microsoft Partnership

The milestone builds on Centric's broader Microsoft partnership. As a Microsoft Prioritized Managed Partner, Centric has achieved Microsoft solution designations across Cloud & AI Platforms, AI Business Solutions, and Security, as well as multiple specializations across AI, Azure, Business Applications, and Modern Work.

The designation also creates additional opportunities for Centric and Microsoft to collaborate on customer initiatives. Through Microsoft's co-investment programs, Centric can help qualifying organizations lower project costs, speed implementation, and realize value faster.

"This achievement reflects the strength of our Microsoft partnership and the investments we've made in our people and capabilities," Hartsel said. "We're proud to help clients put AI and automation to work in ways that create real business value."

About Centric Consulting

Centric Consulting is an international management consulting firm that solves its clients' toughest problems through deep expertise, tailored solutions, and cost efficiency. For 27 years, the firm has deployed strategic advisors and top talent across the United States and India to tackle complex business and technology challenges in AI, cyber risk and compliance, data analytics, people and change, Microsoft, Salesforce, and more. Centric takes a practical approach to AI, starting with a business problem and delivering agent-augmented solutions to help your teams move faster and work smarter.

A remote-first company with more than 1,200 employees, Centric has been honored with over 100 awards for its commitment to employees, clients, culture, and communities, and has been recognized 11 times by Forbes as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms.

Visit https://www.centricconsulting.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Lindsay Dawson

Centric Consulting

O: (888) 781-7567

[email protected]

SOURCE CENTRIC CONSULTING, LLC