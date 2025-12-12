Centric Consulting Delivers 80% Faster Application Modernization with AI Augmented Development

Validated through client results, Centric's proprietary framework combines agentic AI and human expertise to modernize legacy systems.

DAYTON, Ohio, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Consulting delivers strong results with its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Augmented Development Services, achieving significant cost savings, faster timelines, and major productivity gains in client engagements. Paired with expert consultants, Centric's proprietary agent framework rapidly modernizes legacy systems, overcoming barriers such as incomplete documentation, compliance and security vulnerabilities, and loss of historical knowledge.

The end-to-end solution performs deep code analysis, extracts requirements, redesigns systems in a modern architecture, develops code and generates tests, while human engineers validate outputs, apply business context, and guide strategic decisions. Client engagements have delivered 30–50 percent cost savings, 50–80 percent faster timelines, and 10–20x productivity gains.

"For decades, organizations have struggled to update legacy systems, often resulting in 'spaghetti code,' which is complex, undocumented, and difficult to maintain," said Joseph Ours , AI Solutions Director at Centric Consulting. "Most automation tools generate new code but fail to understand what existing systems actually do. Our framework was purpose-built to untangle these complex architectures so organizations can modernize with confidence—not risk."

In addition to legacy app modernization, Centric offers a full range of AI services designed to help organizations scale AI across the enterprise:

AI Agent Development: Build custom AI agents that autonomously execute complex workflows with 10-20x workload reductions while maintaining human checkpoints at critical decision points.

Build custom AI agents that autonomously execute complex workflows with 10-20x workload reductions while maintaining human checkpoints at critical decision points. Enterprise AI Strategy and Governance: Develop comprehensive AI strategies with robust governance frameworks and AI Centers of Excellence.

Develop comprehensive AI strategies with robust governance frameworks and AI Centers of Excellence. Microsoft Copilot Integration: As a Microsoft Managed Partner with all six Solutions Partner Designations, Centric deploys and optimizes Microsoft Copilot and Azure AI solutions.

"AI is redefining how work gets done by amplifying human expertise on an unprecedented scale," said Larry English, CEO of Centric. "Our clients that embrace AI augmentation will gain the precision, speed and competitive edge that set market leaders apart, and we are committed to helping them get there."

Working with Centric means gaining a partner that prioritizes security, flexibility and quality, including:

Cloud flexibility across Azure, AWS or preferred cloud platform

Security-first design that operates inside client environments

Complete IP ownership with 100 percent client ownership and no data retention

Responsible AI practices with no model training on proprietary data

Expert validation with architect-led review of all outputs

Human oversight maintained from start to finish

About Centric Consulting

Centric Consulting is committed to delivering tailored solutions and unmatched experiences. For 26 years, the international management consulting firm has combined the benefits of deep experience, flexibility and cost efficiency to solve its clients' toughest problems. Its teams include strategic advisors and the best talent from across the United States and India with expertise in areas like artificial intelligence, cyber risk and compliance, people and change, business applications and more. The firm builds teams that can scale up or down quickly based on client needs, industry and desired outcome.

Headquartered in Ohio, with 1,400 employees and 14 locations, Centric has been honored with over 100 awards for its commitment to employees, clients and communities. It's also been recognized 10 times by Forbes as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms.

