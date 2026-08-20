Century Communities Announces Grand Opening of New Home Phase at Uplands in Puyallup, Washington

Following the sell-out of Phase I, Uplands Phase II introduces five new floor plans—starting from the upper $500s—in one of the South Sound's premier planned communities

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Grand Opening set for Saturday, August 22: Uplands Phase II will debut with an event featuring model home tours, giveaways, and savings opportunities

Uplands Phase II will debut with an event featuring model home tours, giveaways, and savings opportunities New phase in premier planned community: The release introduces brand-new homesites within amenitized Uplands community

The release introduces brand-new homesites within amenitized Uplands community Five single ‑ family floor plans: Rambler and two‑story layouts ranging from 1,615 to 2,741 square feet, with 3 to 5 bedrooms

Rambler and two‑story layouts ranging from 1,615 to 2,741 square feet, with 3 to 5 bedrooms Pricing and included features: Homes start from the upper $500s and showcase open‑concept layouts, quartz countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and designer‑selected finishes

Homes start from the upper $500s and showcase open‑concept layouts, quartz countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and designer‑selected finishes Resort ‑ style amenities: Uplands residents enjoy an incredible range of lifestyle-enhancing amenities, from a pool and fitness center to trails and pickleball courts

Uplands residents enjoy an incredible range of lifestyle-enhancing amenities, from a pool and fitness center to trails and pickleball courts Convenient access to Tacoma: Plus, proximity to South Hill shopping, dining, and major commuter routes, with easy access to Seattle

PUYALLUP, Wash., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—announced the August 22 Grand Opening of Uplands Phase II in Puyallup, Washington, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Attendees can tour brand-new, fully furnished model homes—showcasing the Finley and Cascade floor plans—explore community amenities, enjoy refreshments and giveaways, and learn about Grand Opening savings opportunities.

Model Home Exterior | New Construction Homes in Puyallup, WA | Uplands II by Century Communities Uplands Clubhouse with View of Mt. Rainier | Uplands II by Century Communities | New Homes in Puyallup, WA

Homebuyers are invited to learn more and RSVP for the Grand Opening at www.CenturyCommunities.com/UplandsIIGO

"With the launch of Uplands Phase II, we're excited to introduce a new collection of thoughtfully designed homes in one of Puyallup's most sought‑after planned communities," said Regional President Kevin Kimball. "This Grand Opening is a great opportunity for homebuyers to take advantage of early purchasing opportunities in a community built for everyday living and connection."

Boasting convenient proximity to Tacoma, Uplands Phase II offers five rambler and two-story floor plans, ranging from 1,615 to 2,741 square feet with 3 to 5 bedrooms. Select plans offer lofts, private studies, main-floor bedrooms, gourmet kitchens, and 5-piece primary baths.

UPLANDS PHASE II | PUYALLUP, WA

New rambler and two-story homes from the upper $500s

1,615 to 2,741 square feet, 3 to 5 bedrooms, and 2 to 2.75 bathrooms

Open‑concept layouts, spacious kitchens, and designer‑selected finishes

Quartz countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, fully fenced backyards, and covered patios (per plan)

Resort-style amenities, including The Club at Uplands amenity center, walking trails, a pool, a fitness center, a park, and more

Convenient proximity to Tacoma and Seattle, with quick access to retail, dining, and employment hubs

Easy access to Mt. Rainier and Pierce County parks and rec centers

Location:

17838 140th Avenue East

Puyallup, WA 98374

360.637.4920

THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on available homes in Washington, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready—all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Communities' affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for four consecutive years. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.