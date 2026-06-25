Century Communities Announces Grand Opening of New Homes at Echo Grove in Cumming, GA

New Atlanta-area community offers estate-sized homesites, ranch and two-story floor plans with optional 3-car detached garages, and easy access to Lake Lanier and Forsyth County conveniences

CUMMING, Ga., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—is excited to announce the Grand Opening of Echo Grove, a new single-family home community in Cumming featuring estate-sized homesites, flexible ranch and two-story floor plans with optional 3-car detached garages, and a desirable location with access to the highly rated Forsyth County School District.

Rosewood Model Home | Echo Grove by Century Communities | New Homes in Cumming, GA

A celebratory Grand Opening event will be held on Saturday, June 27, featuring a food truck, limited-time savings, a prize giveaway, and tours of the community's brand-new model home—showcasing the single-story Rosewood plan with a detached garage. Prior to the Grand Opening, a VIP ribbon-cutting event will be held on Thursday, June 25, with a model home preview for local real estate agents.

RSVP for the Grand Opening and join the interest list at www.CenturyCommunities.com/EchoGroveGA.

"Echo Grove represents a strong opportunity for homebuyers seeking new construction in a highly desirable North Georgia location," said Division President Tom Bowers. "With limited homesites, spacious designs and close proximity to Lake Lanier and key retail destinations, this community delivers exceptional value and lifestyle appeal."

Community Highlights

Coming soon from the low $600s

Single-family homes (ranch and two-story)

Estate-sized homesites

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 5.5 bathrooms

2,770 to 3,829 square feet

Two-car garages with side-entry and 3-car detached options available

Quartz countertops, tile backsplash, LG® stainless-steel appliances, built-in wall oven and gas cooktop

Walking trails and playground

Area Highlights

Zoned for the highly rated Forsyth County School District

Close to Lake Lanier

Near North Georgia Premium Outlets and Lanier Commons

Convenient to Cumming City Center

Easy access to Highway 400

Within 30 minutes of downtown Dahlonega

Community Location & Sales Center:

8510 Oak Hollow Way

Cumming, GA 30041

678.263.0230

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry‑first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Georgia.

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for four consecutive years. Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.