Century Complete Expands Triad Presence with New Construction Homes

Online homebuying pioneer now selling new, two-story homes from the mid $200s near Greensboro Loop

GREENSBORO, N.C., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—announced that its Century Complete brand is now selling at The Glens at Brightwood Landing, a new home community offering thoughtfully designed floor plans in a convenient location near Greensboro Urban Loop.

Learn more and explore available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/GlensBrightwoodNC.

Dupont Plan Exterior Rendering | New Construction Homes in Greensboro, NC | The Glens at Brightwood Landing by Century Complete

"The Glens at Brightwood Landing offers homebuyers a compelling opportunity to own in a well‑connected Greensboro location with attainable pricing," said Dave Hodgman, National President of Century Complete. "With limited homesites available, buyers are encouraged to explore their options now and take advantage of current savings opportunities."

Two‑story floor plans offer up to 2,014 square feet, with 3 to 4 bedrooms and up to 3 bathrooms. Homes showcase open‑concept layouts with modern finishes, including quartz countertops, Kohler® water fixtures, LG® stainless‑steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring and spacious primary suites with walk‑in closets.

THE GLENS AT BRIGHTWOOD LANDING | GREENSBORO, NC

Now selling from the mid $200s

Two-story floor plans

1,404 to 2,014 square feet, 3 to 4 bedrooms, and 2.5 to 3 bathrooms

One- and two-car attached garages

Close to shopping, dining, parks, and major roadways throughout the Triad region

Conveniently located near Greensboro Urban Loop

Easy access to downtown Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem

Within reach of Charlotte and Durham

Location

1951 Brightwood School Road

Greensboro, NC 27405

336.889.0095

VISIT OUR SALES STUDIO

While our state-of-the-art online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year—we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our Sales Studio.

High Point Studio

1225 Eastchester Drive

High Point, NC 27265

336.889.0095

THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in North Carolina, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready—all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for four consecutive years. Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.