Century Communities Announces June Grand Opening for New Homes in South Austin

Cloverleaf will offer two new home collections, model tours and limited-time savings from top national homebuilder

AUSTIN, Texas, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—invites Austin-area homebuyers to the Grand Opening of Cloverleaf on June 6, introducing two single-family home collections from the $300s in a convenient South Austin location.

Geneva Model Exterior | Cloverleaf by Century Communities | New Homes in Austin, TX Geneva Model Kitchen | Cloverleaf by Century Communities | New Construction Homes in Austin, TX

Scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Grand Opening celebration will feature light refreshments, tours of Cloverleaf's new model home—showcasing the single-story Geneva plan—and limited-time savings opportunities.

Learn more, join the interest list, and RSVP for the Grand Opening at www.CenturyCommunities.com/CloverleafGO.

"Cloverleaf offers homebuyers an exceptional opportunity to put down roots in a desirable South Austin location," said Division President Paul Kwiatkowski. "With two home collections offering a range of thoughtfully designed floor plans, plus convenient access to major employment and lifestyle hubs, this community reflects our commitment to delivering quality homes for a wide range of Austin homebuyers."

HOME HIGHLIGHTS

New homes from the $300s

Two distinct single-family home collections (Haven and Vista)

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, up to 2,656 square feet, 2-bay garages

Ranch and two-story floor plans

Open-concept layouts with fireplaces, LG® stainless-steel appliances, Kohler® water fixtures, smart home features and more

LOCATION HIGHLIGHTS

Convenient access to employment, technology, and retail hubs

12 miles from downtown Austin

Minutes from Onion Creek Metropolitan Park

Quick connectivity to I-35

Sales Office:

11312 Comano Drive

Austin, TX 78747

512.271.3833

THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on available homes in Texas, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready—all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Communities' affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for four consecutive years. Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.