Century Communities Announces June Grand Opening for New Homes in South Austin

News provided byCentury Communities, Inc.
Jun 03, 2026, 12:43 ET
Cloverleaf will offer two new home collections, model tours and limited-time savings from top national homebuilder
AUSTIN, Texas, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—invites Austin-area homebuyers to the Grand Opening of Cloverleaf on June 6, introducing two single-family home collections from the $300s in a convenient South Austin location.
Scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Grand Opening celebration will feature light refreshments, tours of Cloverleaf's new model home—showcasing the single-story Geneva plan—and limited-time savings opportunities.
Learn more, join the interest list, and RSVP for the Grand Opening at www.CenturyCommunities.com/CloverleafGO.
"Cloverleaf offers homebuyers an exceptional opportunity to put down roots in a desirable South Austin location," said Division President Paul Kwiatkowski. "With two home collections offering a range of thoughtfully designed floor plans, plus convenient access to major employment and lifestyle hubs, this community reflects our commitment to delivering quality homes for a wide range of Austin homebuyers."
HOME HIGHLIGHTS
- New homes from the $300s
- Two distinct single-family home collections (Haven and Vista)
- 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, up to 2,656 square feet, 2-bay garages
- Ranch and two-story floor plans
- Open-concept layouts with fireplaces, LG® stainless-steel appliances, Kohler® water fixtures, smart home features and more
LOCATION HIGHLIGHTS
- Convenient access to employment, technology, and retail hubs
- 12 miles from downtown Austin
- Minutes from Onion Creek Metropolitan Park
- Quick connectivity to I-35
Sales Office:
11312 Comano Drive
Austin, TX 78747
512.271.3833
THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING
Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on available homes in Texas, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready—all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Communities' affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.
How it works:
- Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
- Click "Buy Now" on any available home
- Fill out a quick Buy Online form
- Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
- Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®
Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for four consecutive years. Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.
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