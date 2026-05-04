Century Communities Announces Model Grand Opening & Expanded Floor Plan Lineup in Forney, TX

Resort-style community introducing new floor plans with 3-bay garages

FORNEY, Texas, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—announced the Company is hosting a Grand Opening event for two new model homes which are part of a brand-new, expanded floor plan lineup at Overland Grove. The amenity-packed community offers more than 500 homesites in a prime location just minutes from downtown Forney and with convenient proximity to Dallas.

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The Grand Opening will take place on May 9, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees can tour two new models—the two-story Greycliff and single-story Geneva plans—enjoy complimentary refreshments, and enter for the chance to win an exciting giveaway.

Schedule a tour, RSVP, and learn more at www.CenturyCommunities.com/OverlandGroveGO.

"We're thrilled to expand our lineup of floor plans at Overland Grove, making it even easier for homebuyers to find their best fit at this desirable location," said Division President Taylor Humphrey. "This Grand Opening period is the perfect time to explore our new plans and take advantage of limited-time savings."

ABOUT OVERLAND GROVE | FORNEY, TX

Now selling from the mid $300s

Overland Grove offers three attractive floor plan collections: Classic, Prestige, and Estates. Homes showcase open-concept layouts designed to enhance everyday living, with thoughtful features like 3-bay garages, covered patios, private studies, lofts, main-level bedrooms, and large homesites (per plan).

Additional Highlights

Single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms and 2- to 3-bay garages

Upgraded interior packages

Century Home Connect® smart home package

Minutes from shops and restaurants in downtown Forney

Easy access to regional employment and entertainment hubs via Highway 80 and I-20

New O.B. Johnson Elementary School located within the community

Community Sales Office

846 Earl Cove

Forney, TX 75125

972.474.7994

New Model Homes

The Greycliff

Two-story floor plan (Estates Collection)

5 bedrooms and 3,818 square feet

Standard 3-bay garage

Covered patio

Flex spaces include a private study and loft

Two main-floor bedrooms (includes primary suite)

Laundry room accessible from walk-in closet and mudroom

The Geneva

Single-story floor plan (Prestige Collection)

4 bedrooms and 2,013 square feet

Standard 3-bay garage

Roomy secondary bedrooms

Walk-in closet at primary suite

Lifestyle-Enhancing Amenities

Overland Grove homebuyers will find a range of amenities just beyond their doorstep, including a resort-style swimming pool, self-pick orchards, parks, trails, a disc golf course, and a catch-and-release fishing pond and pier.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for four consecutive years. Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.