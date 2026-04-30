Century Communities Announces Tehaleh Debut with New Homes in Bonney Lake, WA

Top national builder joining celebrated 4,700-acre planned community

BONNEY LAKE, Wash., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—invites homebuyers and real estate agents to the upcoming Grand Opening of Glacier Pointe, a new neighborhood of single-family homes within the 4,700-acre Tehaleh planned community. The celebration takes place on Saturday, May 16 and Sunday, May 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Spacious floor plans with upscale features like chef's kitchens, 3-bay garages, and designer-selected features will start from the $800s.

View of Mount Rainier from Glacier Pointe at Tehaleh | New Homes in Bonney Lake, WA by Century Communities Summit Floor Plan Rendering | New Homes at Tehaleh | Century Communities

Learn more, join the interest list, and RSVP for the Grand Opening at www.CenturyCommunities.com/TehalehWA.

"Glacier Pointe at Tehaleh brings our commitment to quality design and elevated living to one of the Pacific Northwest's most desirable settings," said Division President Mick Cermak. "With views of Mount Rainier, over 40 miles of trails, and exceptional community amenities, Glacier Pointe is designed for buyers who want both everyday comfort and weekend adventure—all without leaving the neighborhood."

Grand Opening Weekend

Guests are invited to tour the brand-new Quinn model home and explore the community while enjoying:

Local food truck serving crowd favorites

Celebratory dessert bites

A special sweepstakes

Community swag giveaways—including something special for four-legged friends

Home Highlights:

Limited homesites available

Single-family homes starting from the $800s

Single- and two-story floor plans

2,393 to 2,949 square feet, 3 to 6 bedrooms, 2.25 to 4 bathrooms, 3-bay garages

Versatile open-concept layouts with premium finishes throughout

Chef's kitchens, two-story foyers and more (per plan)

Mudrooms and covered patios

Community Amenities:

1,800 acres of preserved open space

Over 40 miles of trails

More than 14 parks and playgrounds

Scenic community views of Mount Rainier

Walkable gathering spaces include The Post—a central hub with a café and community programming—along with sports courts, dog parks, and future amenities like a fitness center and pickleball courts

Surrounding Attractions:

Approximately 20–25 miles to Tacoma (~30–40 minutes)

Approximately 35–40 miles to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (~40–50 minutes)

Day-trip access to Mount Rainier National Park

Close to shopping and services in Bonney Lake

Community Location:

14026 207th Avenue Court East

Bonney Lake, WA 98391

425.599.2209

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on available homes in Washington.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com

Click "Buy Now" on any available home

Fill out a quick Buy Online form

Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit

Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for four consecutive years. Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.