Century Communities Continues West Houston Growth With New Home Collection in Fulshear, TX

New home lineup at Fulshear Lakes offers single- and two-story floor plans with access to resort-style amenities

FULSHEAR, Texas, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—announced the Company is expanding its presence in fast-growing Fulshear with an exclusive new floor plan lineup, only available at Fulshear Lakes.

Park Lane Model Exterior | New Construction Homes in Fulshear, TX | The Liberty Collection at Fulshear Lakes by Century Communities Park Lane Plan Kitchen | New Homes in Fulshear, TX | The Liberty Collection at Fulshear Lakes by Century Communities

The Liberty Collection at Fulshear Lakes features all-new 40' floor plans, set in a prime location with fast access to planned neighborhood amenities like a resort-style pool, sports courts, scenic lakes, and trails. A new model home showcasing the two-story Park Lane floor plan is now open for tours—boasting thoughtful features like a main-floor primary suite, formal dining room, private study, and a loft with a wet bar.

Learn more, explore available homes, and schedule your tour at www.CenturyCommunities.com/LibertyCollectionTX.

"We're proud to have been a key part of Fulshear's growth over the last decade, starting with our successful run at nearby Polo Ranch, and now offering an all-new lineup of floor plans at Fulshear Lakes," said Division President Tanya Rizzo. "We will also begin selling soon at Fulshear Junction. Contact our sales team today to find your best fit in this desirable West Houston location."

Floor plans at The Liberty Collection at Fulshear Lakes offer 40' homes on 50' lots. One- and two-story plans showcase up to 2,673 square feet, 5 bedrooms, and 3.5 bathrooms, as well as modern, open layouts and premium features. Studies, gamerooms, and lofts (select plans) provide versatile living spaces that homeowners can transform to suit their needs. Additionally, homes include covered patios, pendant lighting, upgraded tile backsplashes, vaulted ceilings, and more.

Fulshear Lakes is also currently in development on an extensive amenity complex at Travis Park, projected to be completed by Q1 2027. Features will include an indoor-outdoor event building, a recreation center, a resort-style pool, a splash pad, a playground, an event lawn, sports courts, and more. Currently, residents at Fulshear Lakes enjoy access to four lakes, trails, Bessie's Creek, and several parks.

LIBERTY COLLECTION AT FULSHEAR LAKES | FULSHEAR, TX

Now selling from the low $300s

One- and two-story floor plans

40' homes on 50' lots

Up to 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and 2,673 square feet

Century Home Connect® smart home package

Morgan Elementary School onsite

Zoned for well-rated Lamar CISD

Easy access to Houston, the Energy Corridor, and Sugar Land

Minutes from downtown Fulshear

Near State Highway 99

Location:

8403 Shyleaf Court

Fulshear, TX 77441

832.850.5514

THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on available homes in Texas, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready—all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Communities' affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century CommunitiesCentury Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for four consecutive years. Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.